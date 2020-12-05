Is Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Using Too Much Debt?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Chembio Diagnostics's Net Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Chembio Diagnostics had US$18.0m in debt in September 2020; about the same as the year before. But it also has US$28.7m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$10.6m net cash.

A Look At Chembio Diagnostics's Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, Chembio Diagnostics had liabilities of US$11.2m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$24.9m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had US$28.7m in cash and US$3.52m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$3.84m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Given Chembio Diagnostics has a market capitalization of US$130.3m, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Chembio Diagnostics also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Chembio Diagnostics's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year Chembio Diagnostics had a loss before interest and tax, and actually shrunk its revenue by 18%, to US$29m. We would much prefer see growth.

So How Risky Is Chembio Diagnostics?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And in the last year Chembio Diagnostics had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, truth be told. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$21m and booked a US$22m accounting loss. Given it only has net cash of US$10.6m, the company may need to raise more capital if it doesn't reach break-even soon. Overall, we'd say the stock is a bit risky, and we're usually very cautious until we see positive free cash flow. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Chembio Diagnostics that you should be aware of.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

