Chemical Abortion by Mail Is Cruelty to Women and Girls

Kathryn Jean Lopez
·5 min read

The Biden-Harris Food and Drug Administration just gave the green light to abortion pills by mail. They are using the coronavirus pandemic as cover, even as people are getting vaccinated and things are opening up. It’s disingenuous and it is cruel. Girls who find themselves pregnant frequently have no idea that a chemical abortion is an abortion. They think it’s birth control. They think it’s the responsible thing to do. I’ve heard this from multiple 17-year-old black girls in recent weeks. If you have a Black Lives Matter sign, can we agree that a pregnant girl should know what she’s doing and know she has other options? It’s different in Louisiana, where there is some genuinely informed consent. But on the streets of Manhattan, there is nothing of the sort.

In fact, some days outside the Planned Parenthood abortion clinic on Bleecker and Mott Streets, there is an intimidating man who looks a little like a bouncer, waving girls in so they can’t talk to a pro-life sidewalk counselor who simply wants them to know that there are other options. There are people who will walk with them. I’ve seen girls smile when I tell them that there are joyful women — Catholic “nuns” — who will walk with them. (Technically, nuns are cloistered. The Sisters of Life, who are a ten-minute Uber ride away, or less, from Manhattan’s Planned Parenthood, are contemplative and active. And the active part is all about making sure that girls and women know they have options and a safe haven to think and be loved so that they can love with the fullness of love they don’t even know they are capable of as they panic and are being pressured.) Sometimes contact is made, but sometimes the pressure at home is too great. This is not women’s empowerment. This is not health care. This is the immiseration of women by law and ideology and families, living in a culture that seems to not only demand but prefer this most intimate violence.

Abortion by mail makes sense only if abortion, again, is your priority and preference. If Planned Parenthood is more important to you than human life and flourishing. Are we really on this earth to end the life of a developing baby so that the bar exam can be taken and a career be preeminent? What about love? Do we set girls and boys up for this? From the scene outside abortion clinics I’ve frequented, absolutely not. Sex is clearly nothing special, it’s what you do, like filling your water bottle and taking your birth control and having your abortions. A few days ago, I watched as a pro-life sidewalk counselor was talking with a girl (17, black) about how the baby develops and how there is help if she wants to have the baby, even to help a couple who can’t have a baby biologically. “I don’t care. I don’t have time. It’s fine, but it doesn’t matter to me. I don’t care.” I’m sorry, that was not free choice. That was enslavement to something dark in our culture that is suffocating and strangling the possibility of joy.

A political party and ideology of sexual revolutionary values should care about these girls and women having some medical supervision as they are dealing with a cocktail of drugs starving the baby within them to death and forcing the baby to be expelled from the uterus. The second pill, misoprostol, causes contractions. Does anyone care what is going on in the heart and mind and soul of a child going through this and the side effects — physical and otherwise? Girls and women taking the pills can experience bleeding and nausea, vomiting, chills, fever, and more.

Pro-life doctors have raised concerns about the safety of these pills, about emergency-room visits and even deaths tied to them. And according to the Guttmacher Institute (friends of Planned Parenthood), chemical abortions have skyrocketed — from about 71,000 in 2001 to 340,000 in 2017. The number of abortions in America increased in 2018, and when all is said and done, to judge from a lot of anecdotal evidence, I think we will someday realize that COVID-19 was a boon for abortion — especially in states run by Democratic governors who were sure to keep abortions happening at the height of shutdown, even when people couldn’t get lifesaving procedures. At a time when we were talking about saving lives, access to life-ending procedures and pills was protected. The coronavirus pandemic and this recent move are a gift to manufacturers and providers, but not to girls and women who suffer.

We all have become too used to abortion. And the FDA’s move for abortion by mail only makes it more hidden, more remote from the lives of anyone other than the girl left to her dorm room or wherever else to deal with the reality of ending the developing life inside her. Whatever you think about abortion, that’s what’s happening. Shouldn’t it be a matter of common ground for people of good will to not abandon girls in this way, to be alone with this? And to make sure that the girls know that there are other options? Why are the abortion industry and the Democratic Party and abortion-clinic “escorts” so afraid of information and accompaniment when it comes to abortion? Women deserve better. And we will never be a more tender people without some serious examination of this bloody cruelty.

This column is based on one available through Andrews McMeel Universal’s Newspaper Enterprise Association.

More from National Review

Recommended Stories

  • 15 Easiest Office Jobs to Get With No Experience

    In this article we will take a look at 15 easiest office jobs to get with no experience for you. Click to skip our introduction and methodology and jump to the Top 5 Easiest Office Jobs to Get with no Experience. Why is experience so important ? If you haven’t determined what career you would […]

  • India to fund capacity boost at Serum Institute as vaccines run short - source

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India is set to accept the Serum Institute of India's (SII) request for a 30 billion rupee ($400 million) grant to boost its capacity to make the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, a government source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. The government is also trying to boost output of Covaxin and has also changed rules to fast-track imports of vaccines developed by Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson.

  • Singapore says makes biggest cannabis seizure in 25 years

    Singapore's anti-narcotics agency said on Monday it made its biggest seizure of cannabis in 25 years in a bust last week in the city-state, which has some of the world's toughest narcotics laws including capital punishment. The Central Narcotics Bureau seized about 23.7 kg (52.25 lb)of cannabis and 16.5 kg of heroin, as well as crystal methamphetamine and ecstasy tablets, it said in a statement. The cannabis haul was the largest since 1996 and the heroin seizure the biggest since 2001.

  • Couple's car stolen at Raleigh Macy's, but thief doesn't go far

    A bizarre incident involving an attempted car theft left a woman hurt at Triangle Town Center in Raleigh.

  • Here is Everything to Know about Current Gun Control Legislation Efforts

    A recent spate of mass shootings has renewed calls for stricter gun control laws. This is what Biden and Congress are doing about it.

  • Rare reactions to Johnson & Johnson vaccine remain a mystery, putting many women on edge

    When Kristi Escobar was offered an appointment to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine last Monday, she wondered if she should wait for another option. J&J was the newest of the three vaccines available. On Tuesday, the day following her shot, Escobar was stunned to learn that federal regulators had recommended a nationwide suspension of all J&J injections following reports of rare, but serious blood clots.

  • Attorneys at Chauvin trial in Floyd death make final pitch

    Attorneys in the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged with killing George Floyd are set to make their closing arguments Monday, each side seeking to distill three weeks of testimony to persuade jurors to deliver their view of the right verdict. For prosecutors, Derek Chauvin recklessly squeezed the life from Floyd as he and two other officers pinned him to the street for 9 minutes, 29 seconds outside a corner market, despite Floyd's repeated cries that he couldn't breathe — actions they say warrant conviction not just for manslaughter but also on two murder counts. For the defense, Floyd, who was Black, put himself at risk by swallowing fentanyl and methamphetamine, then resisted officers trying to arrest him — factors that compounded his vulnerability to a diseased heart and raise sufficient doubt that Chauvin, who is white, should be acquitted.

  • Planned Parenthood CEO calls out founder for her 'association with white supremacist groups and eugenics'

    Planned Parenthood founder Margaret Sanger had a history steeped in the advancement of the eugenics movement, according to historians and biographers.

  • U.S. regulator urges people with children to stop using Peloton treadmill after child death

    The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission on Saturday urged people with kids and pets to "immediately" stop using a treadmill made by Peloton after a child died and dozens of others were injured. Driving the news: CPSC said in its "urgent warning" that it was aware of 39 incidents, including one death. The agency warned that the Peloton Tread+ machine "poses serious risks to children for abrasions, fractures, and death." Peloton called the warning "inaccurate and misleading."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: "The Commission has found that the public health and safety requires this notice to warn the public quickly of the hazard," CPSC said in its warning. "In light of multiple reports of children becoming entrapped, pinned, and pulled under the rear roller of the product, CPSC urges consumers with children at home to stop using the product immediately," it added. If adults continue to use the treadmill, CPSC said they should do so in a locked room so children and pets cannot come near the machine. The treadmill should be turned off and unplugged when not in use. CPSC included a video showing a child being pulled under the machine. Peloton in a statement Saturday said "there is no reason to stop using the Tread+, as long as all warnings and safety instructions are followed.""Children under 16 should never use the Tread+, and Members should keep children, pets, and objects away from the Tread+ at all times," the company added.Owners should also remove the safety key when the machine is not in use. "While Peloton knows that the Tread+ is safe for the home when used in accordance with warnings and safety instructions, the company is committed to taking whatever steps are necessary and appropriate to further inform Members of potential risks and remind them of measures they need to take to safeguard themselves and others in their households. "The big picture: Peloton equipment has become increasingly popular during the coronavirus pandemic. The Tread+ is priced at more than $4,000. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Chrissy Teigen Says Not Knowing How To Use TikTok Has ‘Aged’ Her And Same

    "Younger me would have killed this."

  • Multiple children molested at Atlanta summer camp, police say

    "This case is heartbreaking because the people entrusted to protect children, our most vulnerable population, violated their trust and harmed innocent children," Atlanta Police Lt. Felicia Claxton said.

  • India coronavirus: Delhi announces lockdown as Covid cases surge

    With record daily spikes all of last week, the Indian capital is now the worst-hit city in the country.

  • Matthew McConaughey is a viable candidate for Texas governor, poll reveals

    Hollywood actor has support of 45 per cent of Texans against incumbent governor’s 33 per cent

  • Raúl Castro steps down as Cuban Communist Party leader

    His resignation ends his family's six-decade hold on power in Cuba.

  • Chris Cuomo says police reform won’t happen until white kids start getting killed

    ‘You’ll see a wave of change, in access and accountability. We saw it in the 60s. That’s when it changes because that’s when it’s you,’ Cuomo said

  • Police officer’s powerful TikTok message on Daunte Wright goes viral

    Officer Brian B says someone shouldn’t be doing a police job if they can shoot someone in heat of moment

  • NASCAR race results: Alex Bowman scores upset win at Richmond

    Alex Bowman led the final 10 laps of the race following a late caution and strong restart to put him out front for the flag.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene does U-turn on ‘America First’ caucus after GOP blowback

    Rep. Greene accused the media of ‘false narratives’ and focusing on race to ‘divide the American people with hate through identity politics’

  • After child dies, US regulator warns about Peloton treadmill

    Safety regulators warned people with kids and pets Saturday to immediately stop using a treadmill made by Peloton after one child died and others were injured. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said children and at least one pet were pulled, pinned and entrapped under the rear roller of the Tread+ treadmill, leading to fractures, scrapes and the death of one child. The safety commission said in a news release and in emails that it knows of 39 “incidents” with the treadmill, involving “multiple” or “dozens” of children, but it did not specify a number of children.

  • Biden news: White House warns Russia of consequences if Navalny dies as John Kerry apologises for Trump

    Follow the latest in US politics