The Chemical Brothers detail upcoming album and share new song

The Chemical Brothers have just revealed that their forthcoming album "No Geography" will be released in April, and they've shared its latest preview, the euphoric single "Got to Keep On."





The electronic duo has likewise shared the full track listing for the LP, which features the previously released tracks "Free Yourself" and "MAH":

1. "Eve Of Destruction"

2. "Bango"

3. "No Geography"

4. "Got To Keep On"

5. "Gravity Drops"

6. "The Universe Sent Me"

7. "We've Got To Try"

8. "Free Yourself"

9. "MAH"

10. "Catch Me I'm Falling"



A description of the album offers some insight into its genesis: "At some point during the recording of 'No Geography,' Tom Rowlands and Ed Simons pushed the reset button. It began with the construction of a studio within a studio -- a tiny makeshift room that housed the kind of kit they'd previously used to record the bulk of their first two albums.... That experimental space offered a freedom and the chance to create music and tell their own story in a way they hadn't done for years."

It continues, "Songs were road tested in front of audiences as part of the 2018 live set (which took in two shows at Alexandra Palace -- the band's biggest UK headline shows to date) and honed in regular DJ sets the world over."



"No Geography" will be released on April 12. In May, the duo will head out for a string of live shows in North America, the UK and Europe.