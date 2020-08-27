    Advertisement

    Chemical fire erupts in hurricane-hit Louisiana, governor urges residents to stay indoors

    (Reuters) - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards on Thursday asked residents in three southwest communities to stay indoors with windows and doors shut as a chemical plume rose from a fire at an plant in an area hit by Hurricane Laura.

    Pictures posted on social media showed plumes of smoke billowing from an industrial facility. Bel Edwards, in a tweet, asked residents of Westlake, Moss Bluff and Sulphur to take shelter. Police halted traffic on Interstate I-10 into the city of Westlake due to the smoke. The road is the major link connecting Louisiana to Texas and Mississippi.



    (Reporting by Liz Hampton; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting.