Chemical plant blast in Slovenia injures at least 20

ALI ZERDIN
·1 min read

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — An explosion and fire at a chemical plant in southeast Slovenia injured at least 20 people Thursday as authorities urged residents in the vicinity to stay indoors.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the blast, which was reported around 8.30 a.m. (0630GMT) in the town of Kocevje.

Images from the scene showed black smoke billowing from the factory. Local residents said the explosion shook the entire area. The town, which is about 55 kilometers (30 miles) southeast of Ljubljana, has a population of about 8,000.

Authorities said two people suffered severe burns and were transferred to a hospital in Slovenia's capital, Ljubljana. Two others were missing, they said. The Melamin factory has about 200 employees.

Regional broadcaster N1 television said a local emergency council met for an urgent session as firefighters and emergency crews rushed to the plant.

“We advise all residents in the surrounding area to close their windows and not to go out in the open during the intervention," N1 quoted local police as saying. “They also should not go near the scene.”

Emergency agencies reported the fire was put out by mid-morning. The factory building was badly damaged, they said.

Melamin produces chemical products such as melamine resins for paper, construction, wood, rubber, and the lacquer industry, impregnated decorative paper for the furniture industry, and impregnated materials for footwear manufacturing.

The Slovenian Press Agency described the explosion as “the worst industrial fire in Slovenia’s recent history.” A total of 17 industrial fires have been recorded since 1995, resulting mostly in material damage, the agency reported.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Russia hits Ukraine’s east as Finland moves toward NATO bid

    Russian forces unleashed airstrikes on the last pocket of Ukrainian resistance in the besieged city of Mariupol and pressed their advance on towns across the country's east, Ukraine’s military said Thursday. As the war, which has ground to a stalemate, wrought more death and upheaval, its globe-shaking repercussions spread, with Finland announcing plans to end decades of neutrality and seek NATO membership. Finland’s president and prime minister said Thursday that the Nordic country should apply “without delay” for membership in the Western alliance, founded in part to counter the Soviet Union.

  • Creeping COVID-19 cases result in few schools mask mandates

    U.S. COVID-19 cases are up, leading a smattering of school districts, particularly in the Northeast, to bring back mask mandates and recommendations for the first time since the omicron winter surge ended and as the country approaches 1 million deaths in the pandemic. Maine's largest school district, in Portland, said this week masks would return, with Superintendent Xavier Botana saying that was the “safest course at this time” amid rising cases. Bangor, Maine, schools also brought back a universal mask requirement.

  • Suspect in murders of newlyweds in Utah identified as McDonald’s worker

    Adam Pinkusiewicz, who took his own life in September, was identified by Grand County authorities as suspect

  • Comedian Andy Dick arrested on suspicion of felony sexual battery

    Comedian Andy Dick was arrested on felony sexual battery on Wednesday in California, multiple outlets report. Dick was taken into custody in Orange County, Calif., after a man claimed he was assaulted at an RV campground where Dick was reportedly living. The man, whose name has not been released, was transported to the hospital for an…

  • 'Mayhem at Lake George' lives up to its name as wild video shows fights breaking out

    Police video shows multiple fights happening at the annual "Mayhem at Lake George" event in Florida. One person was hospitalized; five were arrested.

  • Doctor Strange actress Zara Phythian and husband convicted of multiple counts of child sex abuse

    The couple's offenses relate to sexual activity with a 13-year-old girl, as well as another underage victim.

  • By chance, Polish cop helps Lech Walesa with flat tire in US

    A Connecticut state trooper who is a native of Poland got quite the surprise while responding to an SUV with a flat tire Wednesday — a passenger in the vehicle happened to be former Polish President Lech Walesa. State police said Trooper Lukasz Lipert arrived to the call in Tolland and was greeted by Walesa, who had spoken in Hartford on Tuesday as part of his U.S. tour advocating for aid for refugees who have fled Ukraine during the war with Russia. Lipert, 35, who came to the U.S. when he was 18, told The Hartford Courant that he spoke with Walesa in Polish about their homeland and the anti-communist movement Walesa helped lead.

  • ‘China’s most handsome man’ to sue online critics who say he's nothing more than an attractive face

    A Tibetan herder once dubbed "China's most handsome man" is suing online critics for defamatory comments suggesting that his looks are his only quality. Dingzhen Zhenzhu, 21, released a lawyer’s letter through his agent on Sunday, warning online commentators against posting defamatory comments that include “insulting, terrifying, vulgar, or vilifying words, pictures and audio.” Dingzhen was hired as an ambassador for his hometown in Litang of Sichuan Province in southwestern China – known as one of the most poverty-stricken counties in the country – and turned it into a popular tourist destination.

  • Watch: Cops Pull Mortally Wounded Guard on the Lam From Flipped Cadillac After Hunting Down Prison Lovers

    Evansville County Sheriff’s DepartmentLaw enforcement officers in Indiana warned each other about the gun Vicky White had in her hand as they discussed how to retrieve her from her flipped vehicle, according to footage of the incident released by the Evansville Police Department on Tuesday.In one video, officers on the scene crouch in the grassy ditch by the overturned Cadillac, minutes after a U.S. Marshal rammed it, ending both a short police chase and White’s 11-day stint on the run with a mu

  • Andy Dick Arrested While On YouTuber’s Livestream, Faces Felony Sexual Assault Charges

    Comedian Andy Dick was arrested today by Orange County Sheriff’s deputies on charges of felony sexual assault. Dick had been staying with a group of people living out of their RVs in an Orange County campground and livestreaming their lives together on the Captain Content YouTube Channel. According to a man named Maximiliano in the […]

  • Sen. Josh Hawley’s Move to Strip Disney’s Copyrights Called ‘Blatantly Unconstitutional’

    Sen. Josh Hawley introduced a bill on Tuesday that aims to revoke Disney’s copyrights, as Republicans are seeking to outdo each other in attacking the “woke” corporation. Hawley’s bill would dramatically rewrite U.S. copyright law, shortening the total term available to all copyright holders going forward by several decades. It would also seek to retroactively […]

  • 'Irreplaceable' fossils dating as far back as 251M years ago stolen from national park in Utah, officials say

    Officials are offering a reward after rare fossils dating as far back as 251 million years ago were stolen from Capitol Reef National Park in Utah.

  • Brink’s driver used clear lunch bag to steal more than $1 million from banks, feds say

    Those bags are issued to workers so that lunch and personal belongings can be seen by surveillance, officials said.

  • Judge nixes Jan. 6 plea deal after right-wing streamer 'Baked Alaska' declares himself 'innocent'

    Anthime Joseph Gionet, otherwise known as "Baked Alaska," said he had only agreed to take the deal because he was worried he’d be charged with a felony.

  • Rodney King's Youngest Daughter Arrested After Going Missing for 11 Days

    This April 29 marked 30 years since the city of Los Angeles erupted in violent riots after the police officers who violently beat Black motorist Rodney King during a traffic stop were acquitted. Just over a week after that grim anniversary, police set out on a search for King’s youngest daughter, Tristan, who was reported missing after traveling from Las Vegas to Southern California to visit family in Fullerton. A missing person’s report was filed.

  • Person of interest in Brittanee Drexel case has been arrested in Georgetown County

    Brittanee Drexel disappeared in 2009 during a spring break trip to Myrtle Beach with friends.

  • United Methodist conferences cannot disaffiliate from denomination, church court rules

    The United Methodist Church's highest court ruled that conferences, or regional governing bodies, cannot leave the denomination as part of an ongoing schism.

  • Korean former YouTuber and pharmacist sentenced to jail for spreading STD

    A former Korean YouTuber and pharmacist was sentenced to jail for knowingly spreading a sexually transmitted disease. Park Seung-jong, who went by the name “Yakult,” was charged with injury and violation of the Pharmaceutical Affairs Act and sentenced to eight months in prison and two years of probation. “As the accused is a pharmacist, it is established that his actions were deliberate,” Judge Kim Min Joo of the Uijeongbu District Court, said.

  • Mom let 47-year-old ‘marry’ her 13-year-old, TX officials say. She’s going to prison

    The 13-year-old girl said during a 2017 doctor’s appointment that “she was sexually active with her husband,” prosecutors say.

  • Vermont Trust-Fund Kid Accused of Killing Mom at Sea to Inherit Family Estate

    Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe via GettyWhen Linda Carman accepted an offer from her 22-year-old son to set out on what she believed would be a pleasant mom-and-son fishing trip in September 2016, she couldn’t have known how it would all go horrifically wrong. The vessel sank and Linda disappeared at sea, leaving her son, Nathan, to float adrift on a life raft for eight days before he was rescued, professing that he was grief-stricken and had nothing to do with the tragic accident.Federal auth