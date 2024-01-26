Chemical ‘slug’ is just reaching Pittsboro’s water intake. Here’s what to know.

Water samples collected by Pittsboro officials Friday morning show that a slug of 1,4-dioxane is just beginning to reach the town’s drinking water intake on the Haw River.

Officials detected 3.07 parts per billion of the toxic chemical in raw water collected from its intake, Pittsboro spokesman Colby Sawyer wrote in a press release. The chemical was not detected at five other sampling points throughout the town, including in its finished water.

“The Town is cautiously optimistic about these results, as they indicate that the Town’s response plan to 1,4 dioxane events successfully maintained our water supply while limiting the uptake of the substance into our water distribution system,” Sawyer wrote.

The City of Burlington, upstream on the Haw from Pittsboro, reported Wednesday afternoon that it had discovered a spike of 1,4-dioxane in a wastewater sample taken early Tuesday. Burlington has since indicated that it believes Apollo Chemical, a local company whose wastewater goes to the South Burlington Wastewater Treatment Plant, could be the source of the chemical.

The Environmental Protection Agency has called 1,4-dioxane a probable human carcinogen. The chemical is used as an industrial solvent and stabilizer.

North Carolina has set a target level of 0.35 ppb in drinking water sources. The Burlington wastewater sample found 545 ppb.

In an effort to avoid drawing 1,4-dioxane into the town’s water system, Pittsboro is urging its residents and water customers to avoid non-essential uses. That means avoid washing cars, watering lawns or running partial loads in dishwashers or washing machines until the chemical has entirely passed by the town.

“The Town will not draw additional water until our water supply reaches its minimum limit, and only enough to maintain daily use will be pulled,” Sawyer wrote.

Drinking water that has been treated via reverse osmosis and with ultraviolet filtration is available for free at Chatham Marketplace, 480 Hillsboro St., Pittsboro. Those interested are asked to bring their own jugs and bottles from home and can use code 64261 to fill containers for free.

Pittsboro expects to receive additional test results Monday afternoon or Tuesday, Sawyer wrote. Those tests will provide information about whether the chemical made its way into Pittsboro’s system and whether concentrations are rising or falling.

