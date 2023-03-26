Chemical spill prompts tap water advisory in Philadelphia

The Conversation

A portrait of Tyre Nichols at the entrance of the church where his funeral was held in Memphis, Tenn., on Feb. 1, 2023. Lucy Garrett/Getty ImagesThe release of footage showing the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police and protests in Atlanta have renewed public debate on the issues of police brutality and police reform. For some people, seeing is believing, and the circulation of videos documenting police violence is valued as a tool of accountability. But for many in the Black commun