Chemical spill prompts tap water advisory in Philadelphia
The city of Philadelphia has issued a water advisory after 8,000 gallons of latex chemicals spilled into a creek.
The city of Philadelphia has issued a water advisory after 8,000 gallons of latex chemicals spilled into a creek.
"The longer this goes on, the more chance there is of a mistake that somebody drops the ball between the administration and Capitol Hill."
“Maria Mayer” and “Ludwig Gisch,” two suspects arrested in Slovenia and accused of spying for Russia in January, allegedly worked for Russia’s foreign intelligence service (SVR), the Guardian reported, citing anonymous sources.
Marcella Baietto reports.
At Milwaukee's Washington High School on Friday night, the true prom experience was available for special needs students.
Police said all the shots fired at the apartment complex were fired through the door of one of the units.
Thousands of Israelis marched on Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem and blocked highways in Tel Aviv on Sunday night as tensions reached boiling point over the prime minister's deeply unpopular legal reforms. As demonstrators protested against Mr Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, video footage appeared to show some protesters in Jerusalem breaking through a security barrier near Mr Netanyahu's residence in Gaza Street. But Israeli police later denied reports that there had been a security breach.
Having previously won the WGC Match Play, Bubba Watson, Dustin Johnson and Ian Poulter weren't included in a list of past champions
The sequel to the Oscar-winning Joker is well underway in New York City, and now we know what Gaga's going for looks-wise.
Lady Gaga appeared in full makeup and costume in character as Harley Quinn while filming the upcoming sequel "Joker: Folie à Deux" at Manhattan's City Hall.
Numerous unforeseen circumstances brought the OU football team closer this past offseason.
Doesn’t this feel wrong? Seven MPs are sitting in judgment on an eighth. Some are allies of the accused. Some are his opponents. Some had already publicly condemned him before the hearings began. Yet this charade is given all the trappings of a legal process.
From a look at the Eagles' defense to Lane Johnson's Hall of Fame chances and Jalen Hurts' already historic quarterback career, here are Roob's 10 Random Eagles Offseason Observations.
Catastrophic storm damage reported near Rolling Fork, Mississippi from a large tornado.
The 'push play' will be one of many rule modifications that will be examined as NFL owners will gather in Phoenix this week for the annual meetings.
The most-watched ankle of the NFL postseason hasn’t caused any trouble during the offseason. Chiefs coach Andy Reid told Steve Wyche of NFL Network that quarterback Patrick Mahomes‘ ankle hasn’t prevented him from working out this offseason and isn’t a concern going forward. “He didn’t have to get anything done. He’s doing good, he feels [more]
Kourtney Kardashian Barker responds to mean comments in a hilarious new video on TikTok for her wellness brand Lemme.
The term 'woke' is now used as a pejorative by far-right conservatives and Republicans nationwide, leading to 'anti-woke' legislation.
Honduras established diplomatic ties with China on Sunday after breaking off relations with Taiwan, which is increasingly isolated and now recognized by only 13 sovereign states. Foreign ministers from China and Honduras signed a joint communique in Beijing — a decision the Chinese Foreign Ministry hailed as “the right choice."
A portrait of Tyre Nichols at the entrance of the church where his funeral was held in Memphis, Tenn., on Feb. 1, 2023. Lucy Garrett/Getty ImagesThe release of footage showing the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police and protests in Atlanta have renewed public debate on the issues of police brutality and police reform. For some people, seeing is believing, and the circulation of videos documenting police violence is valued as a tool of accountability. But for many in the Black commun
As Ohio’s primary approaches, a strict new photo ID requirement is stirring concerns for military veterans and out-of-state college students, in Amish communities and among older voters. Other Republican-led states are moving in the same direction as they respond to conservative voters unsettled by unfounded claims of widespread fraud and persistent conspiracy theories over the accuracy of U.S. elections. Critics characterize such requirements as an overreaction that could end up disenfranchising eligible voters.