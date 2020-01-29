Chemical Transportation Seals Market Size to Reach US$ 699.1 Million in 2025, Says Stratview Research

DETROIT, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new report on Chemical Transportation Seals Market by Application Type (Manlid, Valves, and Others), by Material Type (PTFE, FFKM, EPDM, and Others), by Product Type (O-Rings, Gaskets, and Others), by End-User Type (OE and Aftermarket), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2020-2025.

Stratview Research Logo More

This comprehensive report, from Stratview Research, studies the chemical transportation seals market over the trend period 2014 to 2019 and the forecast period 2020 to 2025. The report estimates the current and future demand for the seals at the global and regional levels. The report also studies all the major suppliers of the seals across the globe. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants as well as investors in the identification of low-hanging fruits available in the market as well as formulate the growth strategies.

Chemical Transportation Seals Market: Research Highlights

A seal is a device or component that is used to fill the gap between two mating surfaces. It isolates the system from an external environment; thus, prevent leakage from them. Chemical transportation seals are used in tank trucks, rail tankers, and ISO tankers to prevent the media from leakage and contamination. They are generally used in manlid, foot valve, ball valve, butterfly valve, airline valve, pressure-vacuum valve, pumps, and flanges of a chemical tanker.

Seals used in the chemical transportation industry are majorly made from either polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) or perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) or ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM). These materials provide exceptional durability, excellent wear resistance, and outstanding chemical resistance against a wide range of chemicals. These seals are mainly used in the form of o-rings and gaskets in tankers to prevent any non-accidental releases (NARs) during the time of chemical transportation. Stringent regulations to prevent non-accidental releases of chemicals during the transportation is a factor assuring a healthy demand for seals in chemical transportation.

As per a study from Stratview Research, the chemical transportation seals market is forecasted to grow at an impressive rate over the next five years to reach an estimated value of US$ 699.1 million in 2025. Organic growth of chemical industry, increasing chemical export and imports across the world, and increasing chemical tanker fleet are some of the major factors driving the growth of the market. Rapidly expanding industrial sector in emerging economies is providing new revenue avenues for the market participants in the market.

Click Below and Run Through the Detailed TOC of the Report: https://www.stratviewresearch.com/toc/810/chemical-transportation-seals-market.html

On the basis of material type, the market is segmented into PTFE, FFKM, EPDM, and others. PTFE is expected to remain the dominant as well as the fastest-growing segment of the market during the forecast period. PTFE seals are predominantly used in chemical tankers, owing to their excellent properties including high flexibility, excellent chemical resistance from a wide array of chemicals, high thermal resistance, and high flexural strength.