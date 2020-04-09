Chemistree Updates Strategic Review Initiatives - Grants Incentive Stock Options

VANCOUVER, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Chemistree Technology Inc. (CSE: CHM and CHM.wt) (US OTCQB: CHMJF) (the "Company" or "Chemistree"), wishes to provide stakeholders with an update on the Company's current investment portfolio and the recent launch of an internal strategic review.

The Covid-19 pandemic is creating unprecedented challenges to the global economy and stock markets. Chemistree is dependent on the formation of capital for our liquidity. Our board and management are taking actions to maintain the solvency of the Company as long as possible during this period of uncertainty. In addition, management continues to monitor the negative headwinds of capital markets related to the cannabis industry. Company valuations have severely retreated over the last 11-months largely due to negative investor sentiment, and failure of operators to deliver on performance guidance. Chemistree believes that capital markets will improve for US operators, however, caution is warranted as the industry deals with the large quantity of 'unregulated' product that is still widely available in the marketplace. The industry's "miss" of financial performance targets has been due to many factors, including slowness and uncertainty of the licensing/regulatory process, higher than expected costs associated with testing and taxation, and inability to access capital on an as-needed basis.

During March, the Company continued the Washington State expansion and reconfiguration of the Sedro Woolley facility operated by Sugarleaf. The expansion will add approximately 30% to the cultivation area and will allow for significant streamlining of pre- and post- production facilities. Unfortunately, in late March due to Covid-19 the State of Washington deemed "construction" a non-essential service. The expansion of the facility has thus ceased at approximately 60% complete, pending inspections for building and electrical work. At this time the Company cannot estimate when the project will be ready for handover to the operator. The Company's Washington assets are performing well on a turnkey basis, as provided to the Washington licensee.

In California, Chemistree continues the development process for its 9.55-acre Desert Hot Springs land package. The capital markets headwinds facing the cannabis industry combined with the Covid-19 pandemic have stymied managements' efforts to put-in-place the necessary construction/real estate financing to commence construction. The engineering and permitting work has been completed to make the project "shovel ready", however, capital markets uncertainties related to cannabis, and particularly to California cannabis, have stalled the project. In calendar Q4 2019, and Q1 2020 the Company engaged two cannabis finance consultants, respectively, to assist with placement of the construction debt – neither was successful in delivering a term sheet.

In November 2018, the Company entered into a strategic collaboration ("Arcata") with a Humboldt County-based cannabis processing company ("Processor") located in Arcata, California. Pursuant to the Collaboration Agreement, the Company agreed to loan the Processor US$450,000 (the "Arcata Loan") by way of a secured Note, for the purposes of the expanding the Processor's business, including to, among other things, purchase additional equipment and complete tenant improvements to the Processor's facility. The Note is secured by 50% of the equity of the Processer and matured on March 14, 2020. The Note is in default, the Processor has refused to retire the principal and interest and has blocked the Company from realizing on its security. The Company has retained California counsel to advise on remediation through arbitration and/or through litigation. The outcome of recovery efforts is unknown at this time.

The Company's investee, Applied Cannabis Sciences of New Jersey ("ACS"), continues to report to management regarding the changing regulatory landscape in New Jersey. ACS filed its medical vertically integrated license application in August 2019 in the latest New Jersey Request for Applications (RFA), which was released Monday, July 15, 2019, by the New Jersey Department of Health. Unfortunately, New Jersey lawmakers voted late last year to pose the question to voters on the November 2020 ballot. No further advance in that state is expected until the end of the year at best.