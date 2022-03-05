ChemoCentryx, Inc.'s stock is down 24%, but insiders still have about US$133k in profit after buying earlier this year

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

Insiders who bought ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) stock lover the last 12 months are probably not as affected by last week’s 24% loss. After taking the recent loss into consideration, the US$120k worth of stock they bought is now worth US$253k, indicating that their investment yielded a positive return.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

See our latest analysis for ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Executive VP & COO Tausif Butt bought US$120k worth of shares at a price of US$11.06 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$23.28), we still think insider buying is a positive. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that ChemoCentryx insiders own 4.6% of the company, worth about US$75m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At ChemoCentryx Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded ChemoCentryx shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders own shares in ChemoCentryx and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for ChemoCentryx that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

But note: ChemoCentryx may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

