Chemours (CC) Q4 Earnings In Line, Revenues Trail Estimates

The Chemours Company CC logged profits of $142 million or 81 cents per share in the fourth quarter of 2018, down roughly 38% from a profit of $228 million or $1.19 a year ago. The results in the reported quarter include a $33 million charge associated with the company's Fayetteville, NC, site.
Adjusted earnings came in at $1.05 per share for the quarter, which matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
Net sales fell around 7% year over year to $1,464 million. Lower volumes in the company’s Titanium Technologies unit more than offset higher global average prices across all segments. Revenues trailed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,547.2 million.
The company recorded adjusted EBITDA of $341 million in the quarter, down 13% year over year. The results were hurt by reduced volumes and increased raw material costs.
The Chemours Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
The Chemours Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise | The Chemours Company Quote
FY18 Results
For 2018, profit was $995 million or $5.45 per share, up roughly 33% from $746 million or $3.91 per share recorded in 2017.
Net sales for the year went up around 7% year over year to $6,638 million, aided by increased selling prices.
Segment Highlights
Revenues in the Fluoroproducts segment fell 1% year over year to $649 million in the fourth quarter. Higher demand for Opteon refrigerants was offset by reduced demand for base refrigerants and the impact of supply constraints in fluoropolymers.
Revenues in the Chemical Solutions unit were $149 million, up 11% year over year. Increased demand for Mining Solutions products was offset by reduced volumes in Performance Chemicals & Intermediates. The company also saw higher prices across the segment.
Revenues in the Titanium Technologies division were $666 million, down around 15% from the prior-year quarter. The decline is attributable to lower volumes of Ti-Pure titanium dioxide.
Financials
Chemours ended 2018 with cash and cash equivalents of $1,201 million, down roughly 23% year over year. Long-term debt was $3,959 million, down around 3% year over year.
The company generated operating cash flow of $259 million in the fourth quarter and $1.1 billion in 2018. Free cash flows for the quarter was $105 million and $642 million for full-year 2018. Capital expenditures were $154 million for the fourth quarter and $498 million for full-year 2018.
Chemours returned more than $790 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends in 2018.
Outlook
Chemours expects adjusted EBITDA for 2019 within $1.35-$1.6 billion. Capital expenditures for the year are forecast to be roughly $500 million while free cash flow is expected to be more than $550 million. Adjusted earnings per share are forecast in the range of $4.00-$5.05 for 2019.
Price Performance
Chemours’ shares have rallied around 31.2% in the past three months compared with roughly 4.8% decline recorded by its industry.
Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
Chemours currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
A few better-ranked stocks worth considering in the basic materials space include Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. KL, The Mosaic Company MOS and Israel Chemicals Ltd. ICL.
Kirkland Lake Gold has an expected earnings growth rate of 20.9% for the current year and carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Its shares have shot up 123% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Mosaic has an expected earnings growth rate of 23.5% for the current year and carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Its shares have gained 26% in the past year.
Israel Chemicals has an expected earnings growth rate of 10.8% for the current year and carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company’s shares have rallied 35% over the past year.
Zacks' Top 10 Stocks for 2019
In addition to the stocks discussed above, wouldn't you like to know about our 10 finest buy-and-holds for the year?
From more than 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank, these 10 were picked by a process that consistently beats the market. Even during 2018 while the market dropped -5.2%, our Top 10s were up well into double-digits. And during bullish 2012 – 2017, they soared far above the market's +126.3%, reaching +181.9%.
This year, the portfolio features a player that thrives on volatility, an AI comer, and a dynamic tech company that helps doctors deliver better patient outcomes at lower costs.
See Stocks Today >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
The Chemours Company (CC) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Israel Chemicals Shs (ICL) : Free Stock Analysis Report
The Mosaic Company (MOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL) : Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research