The Chemours Company Moves Annual Meeting of Shareholders to Virtual-Only Format

WILMINGTON, Del., April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chemours Company (Chemours) (NYSE: CC), a global chemistry company with leading market positions in Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions and Titanium Technologies, today announced that the format of this year's Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting") has been changed from in-person to virtual-only.

This change was made to comply with the state of emergency orders issued by the Governor of the State of Delaware and recommendations from the World Health Organization and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention with respect to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and to support the health and well-being of our shareholders.

As previously announced, the Annual Meeting will be held on April 28, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The Annual Meeting will be accessible via live webcast at www.viewproxy.com/chemours/2020/vm. As described in the proxy materials previously distributed for the Annual Meeting, shareholders of record at the close of business on March 2, 2020 are entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting.

Shareholders will be afforded an opportunity to participate in the Annual Meeting similar to how they have been able to participate at the company's traditional in-person shareholder meetings. Specific time has been designated for a question and answer session at the end of the Annual Meeting.

To attend the Annual Meeting, shareholders should register on or before April 24, 2020 by visiting www.allianceproxy.com/chemours/2020 and following the registration instructions:

If you hold your shares in your name or have received a proxy card or notice of internet availability , please click "Registration for Registered Holders" and enter your name, phone number, control number (found on your proxy card or notice of internet availability) and email address.

, please click "Registration for Registered Holders" and enter your name, phone number, control number (found on your proxy card or notice of internet availability) and email address. If you hold your shares through a bank or broker, please click "Registration for Beneficial Holders", enter your name, email address and phone number, provide proof of ownership in the form of a control number or bank/broker statement, and click submit. If you wish to vote your shares at the Annual Meeting, please also upload a copy of the legal proxy that you have obtained from your bank or broker.

The live, interactive meeting will begin promptly at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To be admitted to the Annual Meeting, shareholders must enter their control number and the password contained in their meeting registration confirmation. Participants are encouraged to visit the website in advance to test their systems for compatibility. For help resolving technical issues, shareholders may contact virtualmeeting@viewproxy.com or call 866-612-8937.

Shareholders may vote during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions on the meeting website. However, whether or not they plan to attend the webcast, shareholders are urged to vote and submit proxies in advance by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting. If a shareholder has already voted, no additional action is required.

About The Chemours Company

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) is a global leader in titanium technologies, fluoroproducts, and chemical solutions, providing its customers with solutions in a wide range of industries with market-defining products, application expertise and chemistry-based innovations. Chemours ingredients are found in plastics and coatings, refrigeration and air conditioning, mining and general industrial manufacturing. Our flagship products include prominent brands such as Teflon™, Ti-Pure™, Krytox™, Viton™, Opteon™, Freon™ and Nafion™. In 2019, Chemours was named to Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies. The company has approximately 7,000 employees and 30 manufacturing sites serving approximately 3,700 customers in over 120 countries. Chemours is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware and is listed on the NYSE under the symbol CC.



For more information, we invite you to visit chemours.com, or follow us on Twitter @Chemours , or LinkedIn .

The Chemours Company (Chemours) is a global leader in titanium technologies, fluoroproducts and chemical solutions. (PRNewsfoto/The Chemours Company) More

CONTACT:

INVESTORS

Jonathan Lock

VP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

+1.302.773.2263

investor@chemours.com

NEWS MEDIA

David Rosen

Global Leader, Media Relations and Strategic Communications

+1.302.773.2711

media@chemours.com

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-chemours-company-moves-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-to-virtual-only-format-301038865.html

SOURCE The Chemours Company