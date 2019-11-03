What Is Chemours's (NYSE:CC) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

It's great to see Chemours (NYSE:CC) shareholders have their patience rewarded with a 31% share price pop in the last month. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 49% in the last year.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

How Does Chemours's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Chemours's P/E of 4.87 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. The image below shows that Chemours has a lower P/E than the average (20.2) P/E for companies in the chemicals industry.

This suggests that market participants think Chemours will underperform other companies in its industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Chemours shrunk earnings per share by 36% over the last year. But over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have increased by 8.4%.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Chemours's Balance Sheet

Chemours's net debt is considerable, at 124% of its market cap. This is a relatively high level of debt, so the stock probably deserves a relatively low P/E ratio. Keep that in mind when comparing it to other companies.

The Verdict On Chemours's P/E Ratio

Chemours trades on a P/E ratio of 4.9, which is below the US market average of 18.0. Given meaningful debt, and a lack of recent growth, the market looks to be extrapolating this recent performance; reflecting low expectations for the future. What is very clear is that the market has become less pessimistic about Chemours over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 3.7 back then to 4.9 today. For those who like to invest in turnarounds, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But others might consider the opportunity to have passed.