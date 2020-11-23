ChemPoint® selected as exclusive distributor of Chemours™ Viton™ Fluoroelastomers in the United States and Canada

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ChemPoint.com Inc. ("ChemPoint"), a subsidiary of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) ("Univar Solutions" or "the Company"), a global chemical and ingredient distributor and provider of value-added services, announced today that The Chemours™ Company has chosen ChemPoint.com for sales and distribution of its Viton™ fluoroelastomers in the United States and Canada. Fluoroelastomers are used in extruded and molded goods, mechanical seals, and other products used in a range of industries including automotive, aerospace, oil and gas, chemical processing, consumer electronics, and industrial machinery.

Viton™ fluoroelastomers are intended to bring consistent performance and durability in extreme conditions by helping products retain their flexibility, strength, shape, and seal. This design can lead to better overall product performance when exposed to high temperatures, chemicals, and corrosive conditions. From turbocharger hoses designed to resist synthetic oils and corrosive fumes to gaskets and seals for downhole hydraulic systems in oil and gas exploration fields, Viton™ fluoroelastomers help produce products that are more reliable in harsh environments.

"Chemours is excited to expand our partnership with ChemPoint and leverage their business model, which is in lockstep with the quickly shifting needs of today's business climate. This makes us well positioned for growth as traditional business moves into the digital space," said Graham Pratt, Chemours' Americas sales director of Fluoropolymers.

ChemPoint offers technical expertise across multiple industry segments along with an understanding of customer needs to help bring marketing proficiency and reach new markets and applications to support the growth of Viton fluoroelastomers.

"We are elated for this opportunity to further expand our relationship with Chemours through the distribution, sales, and marketing of the Viton™ fluoroelastomers product line in the United States and Canada," said Rick Hoener, global managing director of ChemPoint. "With the unique addition of these technologies, ChemPoint has expanded its portfolio into the elastomer space and we look forward to the continued success of our business as we leverage our digital marketing and sales approach to help meet the needs of the evolving customer base."

Univar Solutions (NYSE: UNVR) is a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and North American sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, world-class formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools the company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and grow together. Learn more at UnivarSolutions.com.

ChemPoint.com, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Univar Solutions Inc., is a unique distribution business that provides marketing and sales services for specialty and fine chemicals in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company engages in exclusive product line relationships with premier manufacturers, providing tailored solutions to more than 90 supplier partners and over 200 product lines globally. For more information, please visit chempoint.com

The Chemours Company is a global leader of titanium technologies, fluoroproducts and chemical solutions, providing its customers with solutions in a wide range of industries with market-defining products, application expertise and chemistry-based innovations. Chemours ingredients are found in plastics and coatings, refrigeration and air conditioning, mining and general industrial manufacturing. Chemours flagship products include prominent brands such as Teflon™, Ti-Pure™, Krytox™, Viton™, Opteon™, Freon™ and Nafion™. In 2019, Chemours was named to Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies. The company has approximately 7,000 employees and 28 manufacturing sites serving approximately 3,700 customers in over 120 countries. Chemours is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware. For more information, visit chemours.com.

