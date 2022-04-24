Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Has Re-Affirmed Its Dividend Of CA$0.05

The board of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) has announced that it will pay a dividend of CA$0.05 per share on the 26th of May. This makes the dividend yield 7.8%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund's Distributions May Be Difficult To Sustain

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund is not generating a profit, but its free cash flows easily cover the dividend, leaving plenty for reinvestment in the business. This gives us some comfort about the level of the dividend payments.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to rise by 96.4%. It's encouraging to see things moving in the right direction, but this probably won't be enough for the company to turn a profit. The healthy cash flows are definitely a good sign though, so we wouldn't panic just yet, especially with the earnings growing.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund's Track Record Isn't Great

While the company's dividend hasn't been very volatile, it has been decreasing over time, which isn't ideal. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was CA$1.20 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was CA$0.60. This works out to be a decline of approximately 6.7% per year over that time. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Given that the track record hasn't been stellar, we really want to see earnings per share growing over time. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund's EPS has fallen by approximately 44% per year during the past five years. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future. Over the next year, however, earnings are actually predicted to rise, but we would still be cautious until a track record of earnings growth can be built.

In Summary

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The company has been bring in plenty of cash to cover the dividend, but we don't necessarily think that makes it a great dividend stock. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund that investors should take into consideration. Is Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

