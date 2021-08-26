Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Has Announced A Dividend Of CA$0.05

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) has announced that it will pay a dividend of CA$0.05 per share on the 27th of September. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 8.9%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Might Find It Hard To Continue The Dividend

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. While Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund is not profitable, it is paying out less than 75% of its free cash flow, which means that there is plenty left over for reinvestment into the business. We generally think that cash flow is more important than accounting measures of profit, so we are fairly comfortable with the dividend at this level.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to rise by 73.7%. We like to see the company moving towards profitability, but this probably won't be enough for it to post positive net income this year. The healthy cash flows are definitely a good sign though, so we wouldn't panic just yet, especially with the earnings growing.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund's Track Record Isn't Great

The dividend hasn't seen any major cuts in the last 10 years, but it has slowly been decreasing. The dividend has gone from CA$1.20 in 2011 to the most recent annual payment of CA$0.60. Doing the maths, this is a decline of about 6.7% per year. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Dividends have been going in the wrong direction, so we definitely want to see a different trend in the earnings per share. Over the past five years, it looks as though Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund's EPS has declined at around 34% a year. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this becomes a long term trend.

We'd also point out that Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has issued stock equal to 12% of shares outstanding. Trying to grow the dividend when issuing new shares reminds us of the ancient Greek tale of Sisyphus - perpetually pushing a boulder uphill. Companies that consistently issue new shares are often suboptimal from a dividend perspective.

Our Thoughts On Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund's Dividend

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The company is generating plenty of cash, but we still think the dividend is a bit high for comfort. We don't think Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

