Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Has Announced A Dividend Of CA$0.05

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) has announced that it will pay a dividend of CA$0.05 per share on the 26th of April. This means the annual payment is 7.4% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Might Find It Hard To Continue The Dividend

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund is not generating a profit, but its free cash flows easily cover the dividend, leaving plenty for reinvestment in the business. We generally think that cash flow is more important than accounting measures of profit, so we are fairly comfortable with the dividend at this level.

Analysts are expecting EPS to grow by 96.8% over the next 12 months. While it is good to see income moving in the right direction, it still looks like the company won't achieve profitability. The positive free cash flows give us some comfort, however, that the dividend could continue to be sustained.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund's Track Record Isn't Great

The company hasn't been particularly volatile, but it has been steadily decreasing which of course is not what investors like to see. Since 2012, the first annual payment was CA$1.20, compared to the most recent full-year payment of CA$0.20. Dividend payments have fallen sharply, down 83% over that time. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Dividends have been going in the wrong direction, so we definitely want to see a different trend in the earnings per share. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund's EPS has fallen by approximately 44% per year during the past five years. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this becomes a long term trend.

In Summary

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The company is generating plenty of cash, but we still think the dividend is a bit high for comfort. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund that you should be aware of before investing. Is Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

