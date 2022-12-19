Chemung County man faces more than 2 decades in prison for criminal sexual act conviction

A Chemung County man could face decades in prison after his conviction on a sexual abuse charge.

At the conclusion of a 10-day trial in Chemung County Court, a jury found Thomas R. Cundy, 62, of Lockwood, guilty of first-degree criminal sexual act, a felony, and endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.

The criminal sexual act charged stemmed from an incident in November 2021, according to prosecutors, while the child endangerment charge was for acts committed between June 2018 and June 2021.

Under New York state law, first-degree criminal sexual act can be charged if sexual contact occurs with a minor under the age of 11, or if the victim is under the age of 13 and the suspect is 18 or older.

The jury found Cundy not guilty on a second count of criminal sexual act.

Chemung County Judge Ottavio Campanella will sentence Cundy on Feb. 17, 2023. He faces between five and 25 years in prison for the criminal sexual act conviction, and up to a year on the child endangerment charge.

Chemung County Chief Assistant District Attorney Susan Rider-Ulacco and Assistant District Attorney Philip Alvaro prosecuted the case, while Cundy was represented by attorney Joseph Joch of Ithaca.

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Chemung County jury convicts man on felony criminal sexual act charge