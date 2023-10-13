Chemung County men sentenced to jail time, probation for possessing child pornography

A Horseheads man will spend several months in jail followed by a lengthy term of probation, and a Big Flats man will serve probation after both pleaded guilty earlier this year to possession of child pornography.

Chemung County Judge Ottavio Campanella on Friday sentenced Timothy Stull, of Horseheads, to 180 days in the Chemung County Jail, followed by 10 years of probation.

Campanella sentenced Phillip Youngman, of Big Flats, to 10 years probation and no jail time. Both men will also be required to register with the state as sex offenders.

In June, New York State Police at Horseheads charged Youngman with 10 counts of possession of a sexual performance by a child.

State police charged Stull with six counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child and three counts of promoting a sexual performance by a child.

The two cases were not connected to each other, according to the Chemung County District Attorney's Office.

A grand jury indictment alleged Youngman possessed a sexual performance by a child younger than 16 on Jan. 17, 2023.

The indictment against Stull alleged he possessed sexual performances by a child younger than 16 on Jan. 24, 2023. The indictment also accused Stull of promoting sexual performances by children under 17 by allowing the transfer of those digital images from his electronic device last December.

Both men accepted plea agreements in exchange for lighter sentences.

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: 2 Chemung County men sentenced for possessing child porn