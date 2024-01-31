Chemung County now has second Family Court judgeship, and Elmira attorney plans to run

Chemung County will soon have a second Family Court judge, and a longtime Elmira attorney wants to be the one to don that judicial robe.

The new position was created as part of state legislation passed last year that amends the state's Judiciary Law and Family Court Act, providing additional judges to jurisdictions across the state, along with support staff and office space. Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the legislation into law in December.

Elmira attorney Bryan Maggs announced his intention to run for the newly-created Family Court seat in this fall's election.

Maggs, a registered Republican, has been a trial attorney for 23 years, according to his campaign Facebook page.

Chemung County Family Court judge candidate Bryan J. Maggs

He's a retired U.S. Army Judge Advocate General (JAG) major, and served as county attorney for 11 years. The county attorney also prosecutes criminal cases that end up in Family Court.

Maggs is currently the attorney for the Chemung County Legislature and Special Districts.

Maggs said he is running because as a husband and father of four daughters, he understands the challenges of family life.

Public safety Elmira police charge 2 men with felonies after armed burglary, third suspect still sought

"I also know that our community cannot thrive without strong and supportive families,” Maggs said in a news release. “As an attorney, I am committed to law and order. I know that a firm and just Family Court is essential to our community’s future."

Maggs said he's unaware of any other candidates yet for the new position.

Family Court judges are elected to 10-year terms.

Judge Mary M. Tarantelli, who occupies the existing Family Court seat, is also a Republican. She was elected in 2014 and her term ends this year. There will be a separate ballot line for that seat.

For more information about Maggs and his candidacy, go to facebook.com/Maggs4FamCt.

Follow Jeff Murray on Twitter @SGJeffMurray. To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Maggs running for Chemung County's new Family Court Judge seat