Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.26 Dividend

It looks like Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. You can purchase shares before the 16th of September in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 1st of October.

Chemung Financial's upcoming dividend is US$0.26 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$1.04 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Chemung Financial has a trailing yield of 3.4% on the current share price of $30.35. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Chemung Financial can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. That's why it's good to see Chemung Financial paying out a modest 35% of its earnings.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Fortunately for readers, Chemung Financial's earnings per share have been growing at 11% a year for the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. It looks like the Chemung Financial dividends are largely the same as they were 10 years ago.

To Sum It Up

Is Chemung Financial an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Companies like Chemung Financial that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. Chemung Financial ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. To help with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Chemung Financial that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

