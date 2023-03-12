Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

It looks like Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. This means that investors who purchase Chemung Financial's shares on or after the 17th of March will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 3rd of April.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.31 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$1.24 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Chemung Financial has a trailing yield of 2.6% on the current share price of $48.58. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether Chemung Financial has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Chemung Financial has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 20% of its income after tax.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's encouraging to see Chemung Financial has grown its earnings rapidly, up 32% a year for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Chemung Financial has lifted its dividend by approximately 2.2% a year on average. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because Chemung Financial is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy Chemung Financial for the upcoming dividend? Typically, companies that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings are keeping the profits for reinvestment in the business. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. Chemung Financial ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Chemung Financial you should be aware of.

If you're in the market for strong dividend payers, we recommend checking our selection of top dividend stocks.

