Chemung Financial's (NASDAQ:CHMG) Stock Price Has Reduced44% In The Past Year

Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 11% in the last week. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been less than pleasing. In fact the stock is down 44% in the last year, well below the market return.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Unhappily, Chemung Financial had to report a 31% decline in EPS over the last year. This reduction in EPS is not as bad as the 44% share price fall. This suggests the EPS fall has made some shareholders are more nervous about the business. The less favorable sentiment is reflected in its current P/E ratio of 9.73.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Chemung Financial's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between Chemung Financial's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Dividends have been really beneficial for Chemung Financial shareholders, and that cash payout explains why its total shareholder loss of 43%, over the last year, isn't as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 7.2% in the last year, Chemung Financial shareholders lost 43% (even including dividends) . Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 3.7%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. Investors who like to make money usually check up on insider purchases, such as the price paid, and total amount bought. You can find out about the insider purchases of Chemung Financial by clicking this link.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

