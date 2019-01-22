Is Chen Xing Development Holdings Limited’s (HKG:2286) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm?

Investors are always looking for growth in small-cap stocks like Chen Xing Development Holdings Limited (HKG:2286), with a market cap of HK$765m. However, an important fact which most ignore is: how financially healthy is the business? Assessing first and foremost the financial health is vital, since poor capital management may bring about bankruptcies, which occur at a higher rate for small-caps. Here are few basic financial health checks you should consider before taking the plunge. Nevertheless, I know these factors are very high-level, so I suggest you dig deeper yourself into 2286 here.

How does 2286’s operating cash flow stack up against its debt?

Over the past year, 2286 has ramped up its debt from CN¥405m to CN¥812m – this includes long-term debt. With this growth in debt, the current cash and short-term investment levels stands at CN¥1.1b for investing into the business. Moving onto cash from operations, its small level of operating cash flow means calculating cash-to-debt wouldn’t be too useful, though these low levels of cash means that operational efficiency is worth a look. As the purpose of this article is a high-level overview, I won’t be looking at this today, but you can take a look at some of 2286’s operating efficiency ratios such as ROA here.

Does 2286’s liquid assets cover its short-term commitments?

Looking at 2286’s CN¥6.4b in current liabilities, the company has been able to meet these commitments with a current assets level of CN¥7.2b, leading to a 1.13x current account ratio. For Real Estate companies, this ratio is within a sensible range since there’s a sufficient cash cushion without leaving too much capital idle or in low-earning investments.

Can 2286 service its debt comfortably?

2286 is a relatively highly levered company with a debt-to-equity of 72%. This is not unusual for small-caps as debt tends to be a cheaper and faster source of funding for some businesses.

Next Steps:

2286’s high cash coverage means that, although its debt levels are high, the company is able to utilise its borrowings efficiently in order to generate cash flow. Since there is also no concerns around 2286’s liquidity needs, this may be its optimal capital structure for the time being. I admit this is a fairly basic analysis for 2286’s financial health. Other important fundamentals need to be considered alongside. You should continue to research Chen Xing Development Holdings to get a better picture of the small-cap by looking at:

