Chenango County man charged with possessing child porn

Oct. 7—Federal officials said a Chenango County man was arrested on child pornography charges.

According to a media release from the U.S. Department of Justice office for the Northern District of New York, Brian T. Whipple, 42, of New Berlin, was arraigned Tuesday, Oct. 5, on an indictment filed by a federal grand jury charging him with receipt and possession of child pornography.

An indictment unsealed in federal court charges that from approximately 2009 through June 2020, Whipple used a peer-to-peer file sharing service connected to the internet to receive and download child pornography and that he possessed child pornography on multiple devices in June 2020, the release said.

If convicted, Whipple faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years' imprisonment, a maximum sentence of 20 years' imprisonment, a fine of up to $250,000 and a term of supervised release of between five years and life. Whipple also would have to register as a sex offender.

Whipple was detained in federal custody pending a detention hearing scheduled before United States Magistrate Judge Miroslav Lovric on Oct. 8.

This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations in cooperation with the State Police and the Chenango County District Attorney's Office.

It is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael D. Gadarian as part of Project Safe Childhood, the release said.

Launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice, Project Safe Childhood is led by United States Attorney's offices and the Criminal Division's Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section.

For more information about Project Safe Childhood, visit https://www.justice.gov/psc