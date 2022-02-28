Chenango County man gets two decades in prison in shooting death of former girlfriend

Jeff Murray, Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin
·2 min read

A Chenango County man will spend 20 years behind bars after pleading guilty to killing his former girlfriend in 2019.

Cody Coleman, who was 18 when Oxford Academy student and Village of Oxford resident Amelia Wakefield, 16, was shot and killed in early May of that year, was sentenced Monday in Chenango County Court to the determinate sentence after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter, a felony.

Coleman was originally charged with felony counts of second-degree murder and first-degree criminal use of a firearm, and a misdemeanor count of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges at the time. A motive for the killing was not revealed.

Amelia Wakefield
The Chenango County Sheriff's Office began investigating Wakefield's death May 3, 2019 after deputies responded around 6:51 p.m. to a Water Street residence in Smithville.

Wakefield was found deceased in a bedroom, according to the sheriff's office, which released no other details regarding her death at the time.

Coleman was already in custody for a probation violation on a drug charge when he was indicted for the murder and other charges.

Public safety: Waverly woman charged with murder after allegedly stabbing husband in the head and neck

Public safety: 14-year-old killed in crash at I-81 exit in Kirkwood; 2 others seriously injured

Court records indicated the murder weapon was a 16-gauge Remington Model 870 pump action shotgun, which was kept loaded in Coleman's room with the safety off.

Forensic evidence showed "the gun was placed less than three inches from (Amelia's) right temple when it fired," Chenango County District Attorney Michael D. Ferrarese said.

Coleman faced between 15 and 25 years to life in prison on the murder charge alone if convicted.

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: Chenango County man sentenced for shooting death of ex-girlfriend

