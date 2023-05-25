Chenango County man sentenced to 4 years for road rage stabbing in Broome County

A Chenango County man originally charged with assault after a reported road rage stabbing incident in Broome County will spend four years in prison after accepting a plea agreement.

Michael G. Seaman, 50, of South New Berlin, was initially charged with first-degree assault, a felony, last October after a fight outside a residence on state Route 369 in the Town of Fenton.

Seaman eventually pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree assault, also a felony. He was sentenced to the prison term Thursday in Broome County Court, and will also serve five years of post-release supervision.

The incident took place Oct. 18, 2022. Deputies responded to a residence on Route 369 at about 6:40 p.m. and provided first aid to Gavin Marsh, 18, who had a stab wound in his upper thigh, according to the Broome County Sheriff's Office.

Marsh and witnesses told deputies there was a road rage incident involving Marsh and another male who was driving a pickup truck.

The incident began on Upper Front Street in the town of Chenango and involved aggressive driving, hand signals and verbal exchanges, the sheriff's office said.

The driver of the truck, later identified as Seaman, followed Marsh to the Route 369 address where a fistfight began after both men exited their vehicles. Marsh was stabbed during the fight, investigators said. He was hospitalized and required surgery.

Seaman also fought with another male and tried to stab a 17-year-old from Port Crane before getting back in his truck and driving away, according to the sheriff's office.

Seaman, who prosecutors say had no prior criminal history, was later arrested at his residence after the Chenango County Sheriff's Office helped locate him.

The case was prosecuted by Chief Assistant District Attorney Lucas W. Finley.

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: Broome County road rage stabbing leads to four-year prison sentence