Chenango deputies seize guns, drugs in morning raid

Sep. 21—Chenango County officials said they seized guns and drugs Tuesday as they arrested a town of German man.

Sheriff Ernest Cutting issued a news release saying his department executed a "no knock" search warrant at a residence in German. The warrant resulted from a "lengthy" narcotics investigation involving Jonas M. Whaley, 36, the release said. It is alleged that Whaley trafficked narcotics from his residence dating back to February.

According to the release, members of the Broome-Chenango-Endicott SWAT team entered the residence at 3157 County Road 2 in German at about 5:30 a.m.

They reportedly found Whaley in a bedroom. It is alleged that Whaley attempted to flush methamphetamine down his toilet. Methamphetamine was recovered from the bathroom as well as scattered throughout the room, the release said. About four ounces of methamphetamine was recovered overall.

Police also conducted a search of the residence and found 13 long guns, including two AR15s with 30-round magazines, and four pistols. Several of the firearms were recovered loaded, with rounds in the chamber. Two of the guns recovered were "ghost guns," meaning they had no serial numbers and are untraceable. Hundreds of rounds of ammunition were recovered along with more than $3,600 in cash, according to the release.

Whaley was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A-II felony; third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony; tampering with physical evidence, a class E felony; and criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. He was awaiting arraignment at the time of the media release.

Cutting said members of the Broome County Sheriff's Office, New York State Police, Madison County Sheriff's Office and Endicott Police Department assisted in the raid.