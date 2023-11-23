Chenango historical society to host open house

Nov. 23—The Chenango County Historical Society will hold its annual Holiday Open House from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 3 at at the museum at 45 Rexford St. in Norwich.

"We look forward to hosting this beloved holiday tradition," Jessica Moquin, CCHS executive director, said in a media release. "This year's festivities include a wide range of cultural, historic, and seasonal programming. The day features something for everyone."

According to the release, snowflake artist Jim Baldwin will demonstrate his paper designs. Baldwin's "Fabulous Flakes" have "become a long-standing tradition of the annual Holiday Open House," the release said.

Another Holiday Open House tradition, the "Parade of Trees" features both in-person and virtual viewing. Throughout the museum, local charitable organizations have decorated evergreen trees highlighting the culture, heritage and history of Chenango County. Many tree themes are inspired by businesses, festivals, landmarks and milestones that highlight memorable aspects of the county, the release said.

Visitors will be able to decorate seasonal cookies for free.

Additional programming and activities during this year's Holiday Open House feature museum milestones, the release said.

Earlier this year, CCHS had the opportunity to license the use of a digital image from the museum's collection. A vintage postcard image is expected to appear in an upcoming episode of "Mysteries of the Abandoned: Hidden America" on the Discovery Channel. In keeping with that theme, Chenango County Historian Henry Drexler will present on "Abandoned in Chenango County" during the open house.

"Abandonment of farms in Chenango County is not a new phenomenon," Drexler said. "It has been going on, since the number of farms in the county peaked toward the end of the 19th century, and continues today. My presentation will consist of photographs I have taken documenting abandonment in communities throughout Chenango County." The Holiday Open House will also debut Drexler's newest painting, "Abandoned in Chenango County."

Holiday Open House visitors will have the opportunity to view a vintage wedding gown from the Eaton family collection, which has recently undergone historic conservation thanks to an investment from a private donor. "This rare example of wedding fashion in Chenango County, by designer Alice Maynard, will only be on exhibit this month, as the detailed craftsmanship and delicate textiles of the garment require meticulous preservation," the release said.

First established in 1939, CCHS is "the primary organization dedicated to actively and comprehensively preserving the history of Chenango County," according to the release.