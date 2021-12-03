Chenango man charged with murder of missing man

Dec. 3—State Police said Friday, Dec. 3, a Chenango County man was arrested and charged with the murder of a Unadilla man who was missing for more than two years.

According to a media release, William D. Sabines Jr., 36 of Preston, was arrested Dec. 2 after he was indicted by a Chenango County Grand Jury on charges of second-degree murder, concealment of a human corpse and tampering with physical evidence. All of the charges are felonies.

Police said Sabines was arrested after an investigation into the disappearance of Jesse L. Donlin, 44, of Unadilla. Donlin was reported missing in September 2019. Investigators worked on the case investigating numerous tips into Donlin's disappearance. "The investigation ultimately led to the discovery that Sabines is responsible for the death of Donlin," the release said.

Sabines was sent to the Chenango County jail on $250,000 cash bail or $500,000 bond.

At the time of Donlin's disappearance, troopers said Donlin was last seen in the Oxford area and had not been heard from since. They said Donlin had been known to go missing in the past.

Police said the investigation was a collaboration of various State Police units, the Chenango County Sheriff's Department, state Forest Rangers and the Chenango County District Attorney's Office.