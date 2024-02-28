Chenango, Schoharie get communications grants

Feb. 28—Two area counties will receive state grants to bolster their emergency communications.

Gov. Kathy Hochul this week announced $20 million in state funding has been awarded to seven counties and New York City to improve emergency communications and protect New Yorkers. The Statewide Interoperable Communications Grant program funding "will be used to aid county governments to improve and enhance local emergency response capabilities by investing in public safety communications in critical areas across the state," according to a media release from Hochul's office.

Locally, Chenango County will receive $3 million for a digital radio system to bring multiple agencies into a single system and provide for additional radio sites of National Interoperability Channels.

Schoharie County will also receive $3 million, to expand the shared Capital District shared digital trunked radio system into the county.

"Public safety is my number one priority, and information is the best tool we have to protect people in emergency situations," Hochul said in the release. "Our emergency communications infrastructure is critical to keeping communities safe, and these investments will enhance our ability to reach New Yorkers before emergencies arise and aid in our efforts to respond to them."

The $20 million in state funding will be administered by the State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services under the 2023 Statewide Interoperable Communications Grant Targeted Grant Program. The primary objective of the program is "to close gaps in the interoperability infrastructure, regional communications deficiencies, improve redundancy and resiliency and implementation of National Interoperability channels," the release said. All New York counties were eligible to apply for the funding. Recipients can use the funding to conduct various emergency communications projects, such as installation of new equipment, enhancing communication channels among public safety radio systems and training and exercise support to promote interregional emergency communications and first responder readiness.