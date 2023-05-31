Chenango Valley High School student struck and killed by oncoming train in Town of Fenton

A teenager was struck and killed by an oncoming train while walking along railroad tracks Tuesday afternoon in the Town of Fenton.

The Broome County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as 17-year-old Jakob McCloe, of Port Crane, and a student at Chenango Valley High School.

Around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, sheriff's deputies responded to a 911 call of a pedestrian-train collision near the Crocker Hill Road area of the Town of Fenton, the sheriff's office said.

An investigation by sheriff's office detectives determined McCloe had been walking westbound on the Norfolk Southern Railroad Tracks at the time.

McCloe appeared to be wearing noise-canceling headphones and was unable to hear the train approaching as he walked, according to investigators.

The engineer of the train attempted to signal multiple times to get McCloe’s attention but he still appeared unaware that the train was approaching.

The engineer was unable to stop the train, and at 8:53am, McCloe was struck, the sheriff's office reported. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“After a thorough investigation of the scene, extensive interviews and a review of camera footage of the train, our detectives have determined that this tragic loss of life was nothing other than a terrible accident,” Sheriff Fred Akshar said.

The Chenango Valley Central School District sent a letter to parents Tuesday afternoon, informing them of the death of a student. The letter did not name the victim or any other details.

The letter said counselors would be available through the school guidance office for anyone who needed support.

"The Chenango Valley Central School District is deeply saddened to share the news of the loss of one of our high school students," high school Principal Jennifer Ostrander said in the letter. "We are working closely with the family during this difficult time. We understand that this is difficult news for our students, faculty, and staff to process."

