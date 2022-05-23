  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Cheney and Pence take the fight to Trump, from Georgia to Wyoming

Jon Ward
·Chief National Correspondent
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States
  • Mike Pence
    Mike Pence
    48th Vice President of the United States
  • Liz Cheney
    Liz Cheney
    American politician
  • Brian Kemp
    Secretary of State of Georgia

The battle for the Republican Party is entering a new phase, and Rep. Liz Cheney sounded the first shot of it on Sunday evening.

“We face a threat we have never faced before: a former president attempting to unravel our constitutional republic. At this moment we must all summon the courage to stand against that,” Cheney, a Wyoming Republican and Donald Trump’s chief antagonist in the GOP, said in a speech Sunday night.

Cheney delivered the remarks at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library after the institution presented her with a Profile in Courage award. She was one of five people given the award, along with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and three other American officials from both parties who came under intense attack by Trump and his supporters after the 2020 election.

Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming.
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library in Boston on Sunday. (Josh Reynolds/AP)

Cheney’s direct shot at Trump — referring to him as a current and ongoing “threat” to the republic’s survival — kicks off a week full of drama within the GOP.

Trump’s former vice president, Mike Pence, will rally on Monday evening with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, the night before Republican voters go to the polls in the Peach State. Trump made Kemp his No. 1 target for removal after the 2020 election, because Kemp, a conservative Republican, refused to go along with Trump’s efforts to overturn the results.

Kemp appears poised to defeat Trump’s hand-picked candidate for governor, former U.S. Sen. David Perdue. Polling has consistently shown Kemp above 50%, ahead of Perdue by enough to avoid a runoff election and win the GOP nomination outright on Tuesday.

Pence’s appearance with Kemp is the former vice president’s boldest move yet in his ongoing divorce from Trump. Pence has walked a careful line for months, at once seeking to rebut Trump’s lies about the election while still celebrating their administration’s policy accomplishments.

Brian Kemp and Mike Pence.
Gov. Brian Kemp, left, and then-Vice President Mike Pence after a roundtable discussion with small business owners in May 2020. (Brynn Anderson/AP)

Close observers of Pence have noticed a pattern of steady and gradual escalation of his willingness to rebuke Trump. But the Georgia rally is the clearest sign yet that he is willing to do more than just poke at Trump ahead of the 2024 Republican primaries, which is increasingly likely to pit the two men against each other.

Having reportedly concluded that Georgia is a lost cause, Trump is launching a new offensive out west against Cheney. On Saturday, he will travel to Wyoming to campaign against Cheney and for her primary opponent, Harriet Hageman.

Trump has had a mixed record this year in contested primaries where he has tried to oust Republicans he deems insufficiently loyal to him. But defeating Cheney, the most outspoken Trump critic inside the GOP, in Wyoming’s Aug. 16 primary, is now a top priority for him. Conversely, Republicans who hope to move the Republican Party past Trump have coalesced around Cheney, fundraising for her as she attempts to stave off the former president’s assault.

Then-President Donald Trump on Jan. 6, 2021.
Then-President Donald Trump before speaking at a rally in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

All of this will set up a series of public hearings held by the congressional committee investigating the assault on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The committee believes it can demonstrate to the public that Trump sought to overturn the election results through various means, in a way that has not yet been fully revealed, and that he intentionally did nothing during the insurrection, one source told Yahoo News.

Cheney is the vice chair of that committee and will play a leading role in those hearings, which will begin on June 9. Her speech at the Kennedy Library on Sunday served as a preview for how she will contextualize the events of Jan. 6.

Cheney is Republican royalty; she is the daughter of Dick Cheney, the former Wyoming congressman and secretary of defense who became George W. Bush’s vice president. But on Sunday she talked about her great-great-grandfather, Samuel Fletcher Cheney, who fought for the Union in the Civil War. She portrayed the current crisis of democracy in the context of America’s bloodiest conflict.

“I have found myself, especially since Jan. 6, thinking often of my great-great-grandfather and of the Union he fought to defend. And this was never more true than on the night of Jan. 6 itself,” she said.

Cheney then spoke in vivid detail about walking through the Capitol after pro-Trump rioters, who had sought to stop the certification of the 2020 election, had been expelled and defeated by law enforcement.

Police clash with Trump supporters at the U.S. Capitol.
Police clash with Trump supporters who breached security and entered the Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021. (Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Cheney described the House chamber still strewn with broken glass and furniture piled against the walls in an effort to barricade against rioters. She narrated her walk through Statuary Hall, where Abraham Lincoln served in Congress, and talked about seeing police in tactical gear resting against statues, surrounded by empty water bottles scattered across the floor, “exhausted from the brutal hand-to-hand combat in which they had been engaged for hours.”

And she talked about walking to the Capitol Rotunda, the majestic vaulted room at the center of the nation’s symbol of representative democracy, where late former presidents have lain in state. Cheney referred to the rotunda as “the most sacred space in our republic.” There too police had battled Trump’s rioters.

Cheney spoke of looking at John Trumbull’s painting of George Washington resigning his commission as commander in chief of the Continental Army at the conclusion of the Revolutionary War in 1783.

John Trumbull’s painting of George Washington.
John Trumbull’s painting of George Washington that hangs in the Capital Rotunda. (aoc.gov)

“With this noble act, George Washington set the indispensable example of the peaceful transfer of power in our country. This is what President Reagan called ‘nothing short of a miracle.’ This is what President Kennedy called, in his inaugural address, ‘a celebration of freedom,’” Cheney said. “And this sacred obligation to defend the peaceful transfer of power has been honored by every American president, except one.”

Cheney quoted Kennedy from his first and only inaugural speech in 1961: “In the long history of the world, only a few generations have been granted the role of defending freedom in its hour of maximum danger,” Kennedy said.

Cheney concluded: “Today, that role is ours. … The question for every one of us is in this time of testing, will we do our duty? Will we defend our Constitution? Will we stand for truth? Will we put duty to our oath above partisan politics? Or will we look away from danger, ignore the threat, embrace the lies and enable the liar?”

It was as robust and forceful a speech against Trump, and Trumpism, as any politician has given, and foreshadowed the case Cheney will make against the former president in the weeks to come.

Cover thumbnail photo illustration: Yahoo News; photos: Meg Kinnard/AP, AP, Josh Reynolds/AP

_____

The rioters got within two doors of Vice President Mike Pence's office. See how in this 3D explainer from Yahoo Immersive.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • WHO official: Monkeypox outbreak is ‘containable’

    During a question-and-answer session on Monday, Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove of the World Health Organization said the outbreak of monkeypox in several Western countries is a “containable situation.”

  • Sen. Tim Scott to attend Iowa GOP reception in June

    Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) will attend the Iowa GOP Cedar Rapids Reception with Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Ia.) next month, fueling speculation that he is considering a 2024 presidential bid. The state’s Republican Party made the announcement on Monday, noting that Scott and Ernst would take part in “an interview-style discussion” with Iowa GOP Chairman Jeff…

  • Zelenskyy Receives JFK Profile in Courage Award amid Russian Invasion: 'Doing the Impossible Every Day'

    Caroline Kennedy, the daughter of late President John F. Kennedy said Zelenskyy had "inspired the world," making him one of the few international officials to be given the annual award

  • Merkley tests COVID-19 positive, a complication in 50-50 Senate

    Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) said Monday he tested positive for COVID-19, an announcement that could throw a wrench in Senate Democrats’ agenda this week in an evenly divided Senate. Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) was expected to schedule a preliminary vote this week on a hotly contested domestic terrorism bill. The legislation passed the House…

  • Ukrainian court orders ex-president's arrest in absentia on treason charge

    A Ukrainian court on Monday ordered the arrest in absentia of former President Viktor Yanukovich, accusing him of treason over an agreement he signed in 2010 extending Russia's lease on naval facilities in Crimea. The agreement, widely known in Ukraine as the Kharkiv Pact, allowed Russia to keep its Black Sea Fleet in the Crimean port of Sevastopol. Yanukovich, who fled to Russia in 2014 after mass protests, has already received a 13-year jail sentence in absentia for treason.

  • Saudi crown prince planning international trip soon - sources

    RIYADH (Reuters) -Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is planning a trip to Turkey, Cyprus, Greece, Jordan and Egypt where he will discuss regional and international issues and ink agreements in energy and trade, four sources familiar with the plans said on Monday. This would be the prince's first tour outside the region since the 2018 murder of prominent Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Saudi government's media office did not respond to a Reuters' query on the planned tour.

  • Next New York lieutenant governor to be sworn in Wednesday

    U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado will be sworn in Wednesday as New York's next lieutenant governor, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced. Hochul said Monday she will issue a proclamation for a special election to fill her fellow Democrat's seat in upstate New York once he resigns. Once a seat becomes vacant, the governor has 10 days to announce a special election held 70 to 80 days later, according to state law.

  • Rick Scott says Republicans should ‘be clear’ about white supremacy: ‘It’s wrong’

    Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) said on Sunday that Republicans should “be clear” on the topic of white supremacy, saying that the ideology is “wrong” During an appearance on CBS’s “Face The Nation,” moderator Margaret Brennan asked Scott if he thinks it’s important for leaders to publicly condemn white supremacy, noting a CBS News poll in…

  • Trump properties got almost $2 million from Secret Service, including stays at Mar-a-Lago, documents show

    A watchdog group accused President Donald Trump of "using the trips to line his pockets with taxpayer money via his Secret Service protection."

  • Letters to the Editor: What Biden got wrong about white supremacist violence

    After Buffalo, President Biden called white supremacist violence a poison on the soul of America. Sadly, it's a poison that's always been with us.

  • Israel’s Larger-Than-Expected Rate Hike Boosts Shekel

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergBroadcom in Talks to Acquire Cloud Company VMwareStocks Climb, Bonds Fall as Risk Appetite Returns: Markets WrapBiden Misspeaks on Taiwan, Says US Military Would InterveneWalmart’s Troubles Should Have Everyone on High AlertA $5 Trillion ‘Wealth Shock’ Is Cracking Americans’ Nest EggsIsrael embarked on its first cycle of interest-rate hikes in more than a decade, raising

  • Justin Thomas: What you need to know

    Justin Thomas is the son of PGA pro Mike Thomas.

  • Georgia GOP primary races pose test of Trump's influence

    CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe reports from Georgia, where former President Donald Trump has backed several candidates in Tuesday's upcoming primaries.

  • Invasive jumping worms found in at least 34 states

    A new species of invasive jumping worms has been discovered in at least 34 states, and scientists are concerned. CBS Minnesota's Erin Hassanzadeh reports from Minneapolis.

  • Rep. Mo Brooks surges in Alabama GOP Senate primary race after Trump rescinded his endorsement

    If no candidate receives over 50 percent of the vote in Tuesday's GOP primary, then the top two vote-getters will advance to a June 21 runoff.

  • Grim drought outlook for Western U.S. in 2022 offers warnings for the future as climate change brings a hotter, thirstier atmosphere

    Even areas with increased precipitation overall may experience periods of intense and damaging ‘flash droughts’

  • AP source: Giuliani interviewed for hours by 1/6 committee

    Rudy Giuliani, who as a lawyer for then-President Donald Trump pushed bogus legal challenges to the 2020 election, met for hours with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, a person familiar with the interview said Saturday. The interview with Giuliani took place virtually and lasted for much of the day on Friday, according to the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss the private meeting. Giuliani had been scheduled to meet with the committee earlier this month, but a spokesperson for the panel said that meeting was rescheduled.

  • ‘The View’ Hosts Mock Ted Cruz’s ‘Creepy’ Rage Over Pete Davidson’s Love Life: ‘Gives Me the Heebie Jeebies’ (Video)

    "Ted Cruz, you're funny because people laugh at you. Pete Davidson, people are laughing with him," Joy Behar sniped

  • Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos End a Tradition in Corporate America

    The world's richest man and the world's second richest man just ushered in a new era for CEOs.

  • Washington, DC's AG is suing Mark Zuckerberg over Cambridge Analytica

    The District of Columbia has just announced fresh litigation targeting Facebook founder, Mark Zuckerberg, for his role in the Cambridge Analytica Facebook data misuse episode -- alleging it has evidence the Facebook founder was personally involved in the failures that led to the incident. The District is alleging breaches of the Consumer Protection Procedures Act (CPPA) and seeking to hold Zuckerberg personally responsible for failing to protect Facebook users' information from being extracted by a data analysis company that some of the tech giant's own staffers referred to as "sketchy", in an internal email in 2015 -- although Facebook did not suspend Cambridge Analytica's account until years later, after the scandal went global.