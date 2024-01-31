Cheney Brothers opens Port St. Lucie distribution center, already with hundreds of jobs

PORT ST. LUCIE — Fresh off the heels of announcements of a planned Costco distribution center and an entertainment district nearby, state, city and county officials gathered Tuesday to officially open one of the first projects recruited to the Southern Grove jobs corridor.

Cheney Brothers officials and employees, and customers of the Riviera Beach-headquartered foodservice distributor, joined dignitaries for the grand opening of the 360,000-square-foot distribution center that already employs about 270 people.

Expansion coming soon?

That number could more than double by the time all hires are made and with a possible 170,000-square-foot expansion already on the horizon.

"We're going to have, just in this one operation right here, over 500 brand new employees," Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis said.

Impact could be huge

Patronis, whose family is in the restaurant industry, thought aloud about the scope of the service the new facility would provide to schools, hospitals, restaurants and other customers.

"My family's restaurant, on a good day we'd serve about 2,000 (to) 2,500 dinners in one night. Think of how many millions of dinners this place will be responsible for every single day," Patronis said. "You think of every hand that is a part of that delivery system has got a job because of Cheney Brothers. It's exciting, and it's all right here in St. Lucie County."

Existing employees in city

Many of the employees who have already began work at the new warehouse facility previously were commuting from Port St. Lucie to facilities in Palm Beach County. Bringing those jobs closer to home will improve quality of life for numerous current city residents, Councilman David Pickett said.

"Many existing employees have lived right here in Port St. Lucie but traveled to (Riviera) Beach for work. Now those residents' quality of life will be significantly improved by reducing the amount of time spent traveling back and forth on I-95," Pickett said.

'Changing the economic dynamic'

Establishment of the Southern Grove jobs corridor — home to Amazon, FedEx and other large companies ― is changing the economic landscape of St. Lucie County, said County Commissioner Chris Dzadovsky.

"During the Great Recession, attracting quality companies like Cheney Brothers was a dream. Now that dream has come true," Dzadovsky said.

The developments sit on land purchased by the city in 2018 and dedicated to creating just that the kind of change. The St. Lucie County Economic Development Council, city and county have worked together on such projects, putting aside any other differences they may have, Dzadovsky said.

"One vision that we did have, now for almost two decades, was making sure that we brought good-paying jobs to change the economic dynamic of St. Lucie County from rooftops, retirees, tourism and, unfortunately, failing citrus," Dzadovsky said. "So now we have a manufacturing-and-distribution system that's bringing us good-paying jobs."

That partnership is "second to none," said EDC President Pete Tesch, with Southern Grove as an obvious example of the outcome.

"I think that we all can agree that we are crushing it," Tesch said.

A long time coming

Cheney Brothers was the first economic-development project Pickett worked on after being elected in 2020.

"On a personal note, this was the first project that the EDC brought me in on," Pickett said. "And today, everything comes full-circle."

The project, once known under the codename "Project Bullet," was first announced in 2021.

Part of the community

After thanking his employees and customers, longtime Cheney Brothers CEO Byron Russell said he is looking forward to becoming a "community partner" in the city and county, adding that there were many other of such partners in attendance that "we're looking forward to working closely with and making this community stronger."

The facility will include Cheney Express, a store open to the general public that allows customers to order online or over the phone before picking up.

