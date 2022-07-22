Cheney closes Jan. 6 hearing: ‘We will see you all in September’

In her closing statement of Thursday’s hearing of the Jan. 6 House select committee, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., offered thanks to the witnesses who had given their testimony, citing their bravery in speaking truthfully despite possible retribution. Cheney also took aim at former President Donald Trump and those that would support further efforts to erode confidence in elections. The congresswoman ended the hearing by previewing actions and hearings that could take place in September.