Cheney confirms she told Jim Jordan on Jan. 6 'Get away from me. You f---ing did this'

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) speaks during a Jan. 6 Select Committee vote to hold Jeffery Clark in contempt of Congress on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021.





Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) confirmed in a new interview that she told Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) during the Jan. 6 riot "Get away from me, you f---ing did this," as the lawmakers were being escorted away from the protesters who had stormed the Capitol building.

Cheney confirmed the interaction during an interview with The New York Times's Michael Barbaro for "The Daily" podcast that was published on Thursday, the one-year anniversary of the deadly attack. Asked by Barbaro if the confrontation, first reported in the book "I Alone Can Fix It," was true, Cheney said "yeah," before detailing her thoughts during the expletive-ridden interaction.

"I was in the aisle, on the aisle and he [Jordan] came over to me, you know, and basically said, we need to get the ladies away from the aisle. And, you know, I had watched for the months since the election what was going on and the lies that have been told to people," Cheney told Barbaro.

"And, you know, it was both that I, you know, certainly didn't need his help, and secondly, I thought clearly that the lie that they had been spreading and telling people had absolutely contributed to what we were living through at that moment," she added.

She confirms a now infamous moment from Jan 6th. pic.twitter.com/5v0lU5CN7S - Michael Barbaro (@mikiebarb) January 6, 2022

Washington Post reporters Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker first reported on the interaction in their book. It reportedly came to light during a phone call between Cheney and Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

"That f---ing guy Jim Jordan. That son of a bitch," Cheney told Milley, according to the book. "While these maniacs are going through the place, I'm standing in the aisle and he said, 'We need to get the ladies away from the aisle. Let me help you.' I smacked his hand away and told him, 'Get away from me. You f---ing did this.' "

The Hill has reached out to Jordan for comment.

More than a dozen Democrats are on hand for a moment of silence marking the Jan. 6 anniversary at today's House pro forma session. On the GOP side, it's only @RepLizCheney and her father, former VP Dick Cheney. pic.twitter.com/j7f3YEgygp - Cristina Marcos (@cimarcos) January 6, 2022

Cheney's confirmation of the interaction came on the one-year anniversary of the deadly attacks. The U.S. recognized the solemn anniversary with a number of events on Thursday, including addresses from President Biden and Vice President Harris and a conversation with historians on Capitol Hill "to establish and preserve the narrative of Jan. 6."

Jordan, a close ally of former President Trump, was one of the nearly 150 GOP lawmakers to object to the counting of Electoral College votes from certain states in an effort to contest the 2020 presidential election.

Cheney, on the other hand, has been a vocal critic of Trump and the role he played in inciting the violent mob that overtook the Capitol. She is one of the only two Republicans to sit on the House select committee probing the Jan. 6 attack.

She was present on the House floor for a moment of silence on Thursday along with her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, where the Republican side of the chamber stood almost entirely empty.