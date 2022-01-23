Cheney challenger wins big in Wyoming GOP activists' straw poll

Harriet Hageman, the GOP primary candidate endorsed by former President Trump to unseat Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), won a straw poll held by Wyoming Republican State Central Committee on Saturday, per the Casper Star Tribune.

Why it matters: Hageman won 59 votes, while Cheney only amassed six, according to the Star Tribune. The vote comes eight months ahead of the GOP primary and could be an indicator of the likelihood of Cheney's ouster.

Cheney faced widespread criticism from Republicans after voting to impeach Trump and was ultimately removed from her leadership position in the House.

Only 71 of 74 members of the committee voted in the poll, three of which are Hageman’s family members, the Star-Tribune noted.

What they're saying: "I think it’s a good sign," Hageman said of the vote, per the Star Tribune. "It’s not an endorsement, but these are the county activists."

"There will be lots of polls over the next eight months, and they will all show different things," Hageman said.

Editor’s note: This post was updated to clarify that 71 members of the committee voted in the poll.

