Cheney dismisses Greene with 'space laser' quip during confrontation on House floor

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Liz Cheney, two Republicans who are miles apart in terms of ideology and political style, got in a heated spat on the House floor Thursday afternoon.

The confrontation came as the House voted on whether to hold Steve Bannon, a former adviser to former President Donald Trump, in criminal contempt of Congress for ignoring a subpoena from the select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Georgia Rep. Greene approached her Wyoming counterpart and Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Maryland Democrat, both of whom are on the Jan. 6 committee, on the House floor.

“I was just talking to Ms. Cheney, and then she started screaming at us saying, ‘When are you going to start investigating murders over the summer and BLM?’” Raskin told the hill pool after the exchange.

He responded, “Oh, like when Kyle Rittenhouse went and killed two people at the BLM protest?”

“Why don't you represent the American people?” Greene said.

Raskin responded that he and Cheney represent the vast majority of American people. Greene then started screaming at Cheney, Raskin said.

“They got into a back-and-forth about Jewish space lasers,” Raskin said.

Cheney reportedly told Greene that she was a joke and didn’t need to be focusing on antisemitic space lasers, making a reference to when Greene said in a 2018 social media post that space lasers connected to the Rothschild banking firm may have caused wildfires in California.

Greene then responded that she never said that and that it was made up by the media.

Confrontations between Greene and her political foes have become a common occurrence at the Capitol.

Last month, Greene got in a screaming match with Rep. Debbie Dingell, a Michigan Democrat, on the Capitol steps after the House passed a bill to protect abortion rights.

In January, Greene said Democratic Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri “berated” her for not wearing a mask in a tunnel while Greene was livestreaming on Facebook. Bush had claimed that it was Greene who “berated” her and her staff and then later moved her office in order to get further away from Greene.

In May, Greene confronted Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat, asking her as they exited the House chamber: “Why do you support terrorists and antifa?”

