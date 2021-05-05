Cheney doubles down in op-ed, says Republicans are at a 'turning point'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ben Leonard
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Facing removal from party leadership, Rep. Liz Cheney doubled down on Wednesday, saying in a Washington Post op-ed that the GOP is at a "turning point" and calling on Republicans to turn away from former President Donald Trump’s rhetoric, which she argued "can provoke violence again."

"The Republican Party is at a turning point, and Republicans must decide whether we are going to choose truth and fidelity to the Constitution," the Wyoming Republican wrote in the op-ed. “History is watching. Our children are watching. We must be brave enough to defend the basic principles that underpin and protect our freedom and our democratic process.”

In the op-ed, Cheney made no direct mention of the push in recent days to remove her from her position as House GOP conference chair. Cheney has drawn the ire of many Republicans for continuing to criticize Trump’s baseless claims of election fraud and to defend her vote to certify the 2020 election results.

Facing an uphill battle to stay in leadership, Cheney has not fought to keep her job. A formal vote is expected as early as next Wednesday, with House Republican leaders whipping against Cheney and Trump backing Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) to replace her.

Cheney‘s current posture is in stark contrast to her stance earlier this year amid an ultimately failed push to remove her from leadership, when she actively whipped to stay in leadership. Cheney prevailed in February in a 145-61 secret ballot vote, but she faces longer odds this time.

In the op-ed, Cheney slammed Trump and said she would continue to do so “no matter what the short-term political consequences might be.”

“We must be brave enough to defend the basic principles that underpin and protect our freedom and our democratic process,” Cheney wrote.

Cheney has also gotten blowback from the Wyoming GOP, which censured her after she voted to impeach Trump. Republicans bucking Trump have often been held to the fire, with Trump still enjoying broad support among GOP voters — 80 percent of Republicans said they viewed him favorably in a recent POLITICO and Morning Consult poll.

In the op-ed, she also called for Republicans to support the Justice Department’s investigations into the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol and renewed her calls for a bipartisan, 9/11-style fact-finding commission with subpoena power and no current members of Congress participating.

She also called on the party to move away from the "dangerous and anti-democratic Trump cult of personality.”

President Ronald Reagan, she wrote, "formed a broad coalition from across the political spectrum to return America to sanity, and we need to do the same now. We know how. But this will not happen if Republicans choose to abandon the rule of law and join Trump’s crusade to undermine the foundation of our democracy and reverse the legal outcome of the last election."

In the op-ed, Cheney called for Republicans to back “genuinely conservative principles,” arguing for "low taxes,“ fiscal conservatism and small government.

“There is much at stake now,“ she wrote, “including the ridiculous wokeness of our political rivals, the irrational policies at the border and runaway spending that threatens a return to the catastrophic inflation of the 1970s.”

Recommended Stories

  • Biden on GOP efforts to remove Rep. Liz Cheney from House leadership: 'I don't understand the Republicans'

    Responding to a reporter’s question about GOP efforts to remove Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., from the No. 3 position in the House Republican leadership, President Biden said, “I don’t understand the Republicans.”

  • Liz Cheney: GOP is "at a turning point"

    Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) doubled down on her break from former President Trump in an op-ed for the Washington Post on Wednesday, warning the Republican Party must decide whether it's going to "choose truth and fidelity to the Constitution."Why it matters: The editorial is her most extensive comment since leadership turned on her. Cheney, the No. 3 House Republican, has continued to speak out against Trump since her vote to impeach him for inciting the Capitol riots, much to the aggravation of some GOP leaders who now look to oust her. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Trump and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) have publicly endorsed Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) to replace Cheney, while House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) was caught on a hot mic Tuesday saying he "lost confidence" in Cheney.What she's saying: "I am a conservative Republican, and the most conservative of conservative values is reverence for the rule of law," Cheney wrote. "Each of us swears an oath before God to uphold our Constitution.""More than 60 state and federal courts, including multiple Trump-appointed judges, have rejected the former president’s arguments, and refused to overturn election results," she noted. "That is the rule of law."Context: Top Republicans including McCarthy bolstered Trump's baseless claims of election fraud.The congresswoman added that she is committed to protecting "our democratic process ... no matter what the short-term political consequences might be."In the immediate aftermath of the Capitol insurrection, she said, "almost all of us knew the gravity and the cause of what had just happened."She cited McCarthy's reversal after commenting in January that "the president bears responsibility." He later backtracked and told Axios that Cheney's continued criticisms of Trump are "an unwelcome distraction.""The question before us now is whether we will join Trump’s crusade to delegitimize and undo the legal outcome of the 2020 election, with all the consequences that might have," Cheney wrote Wednesday.The big picture: Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), the only other woman in elected GOP leadership, defended Cheney on Wednesday but called for party unity.Cheney was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • The MAGA Nuts Think Liz Cheney, of All People, Is a RINO

    GettyWhen a hardline conservative like Liz Cheney, daughter of Vice President Dick Cheney—who was known as Darth Vader—is too moderate for her party, something has gone radically wrong with the Republicans. Cheney is Republican royalty. She is the third-ranking leader in the House GOP caucus. She won her third term with 69 percent of the vote. And now she’s bucking the crazies in her party who think she’s a traitor because she voted to impeach President Trump.“We can’t rebuild the party or the conservative movement on a foundation of lies,” Cheney reportedly said in an off-the-record interview Monday with former Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan at a conservative donors retreat, doubling down on her lonely fight for the truth in her party as GOP Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is likely to call for a vote in the Republican caucus next week on whether to strip her of her leadership spot.Cheney could have run for the Senate in Wyoming when there was an open seat last year. She would have won easily but instead ceded the opportunity to her predecessor in the House, Cynthia Loomis, who happily melded into the Tea Party crazy caucus. On its face, given the rapidly escalating feud with her party, it looks like Cheney made a bad bet, seeing her future in the House, perhaps as the GOP’s first female speaker should the Republicans regain the majority in 2022. But unless things change dramatically, Cheney could be on her way out of the House GOP leadership having crossed swords with McCarthy over his reverence for Trump and the party’s deliberate rewriting of what happened on Jan. 6.Trump Wants Liz Cheney Gone, but Will the House GOP Obey?Those who know Liz Cheney are not so quick to write her off. “She’s tough like the old man, she’s not going to back down,” a former Republican legislative aide told The Daily Beast, mapping out what she sees as the two likely outcomes to the current imbroglio. “Either they dump her and she goes off to write books and run a big conservative think tank where she can be the Republican Party in opposition to congressional Republicans—or she survives by a hair,” says this source, “and she’ll be in a weakened position, but she can hold her seat and ultimately come back strong.”Either way, the Republicans are hellbent on self-destruction. Mitt Romney, the party’s former standard bearer, was booed and shouted down with cries of “traitor” and “communist” by 2100 attendees at the GOP convention in Utah on Saturday. Romney took it in stride. “You can boo all you like,” he said. “I’ve been a Republican all of my life. My dad was the governor of Michigan... and if you don’t recall, I was the Republican nominee for president in 2012.”Romney remains Utah’s favorite son, with a tight grip on his Senate seat despite the rantings of the Trump base. Cheney too easily beat back a February challenge from the Freedom Caucus 165 to 41, but the drumbeat against her from the GOP’s most extreme faction is relentless. Trump calls Cheney a “big-shot warmonger” and says the party should get rid of her.Internal leadership fights are hard to call, and another vote has not been scheduled. Either way, Cheney wins in the long term, says Elaine Kamarck, a senior fellow in the governance studies program at the Brookings Institution. “She has made a bet. She is the leader of the un-crazy Republican Party. She may have setbacks, maybe she’ll lose her leadership position, maybe she’ll lose her House seat. But at some point, the Republican Party comes out of its fog, and she will be there.”In other words, instead of losing a principled leader which Cheney has demonstrated she is, the GOP could end up boosting her. “This is the kind of courage voters love,” says Kamarck. “She’s absolutely her own person.” At age 54, Cheney has many years in front of her. Political movements are about big ideas, and you can’t build a movement around an election that was stolen when it wasn’t, says Kamarck.The Republican Party isn’t liberals and conservatives anymore. It’s the far right and then the crazies. There’s a minute number of people like Cheney and Romney who are focused on policy and are ideologically predisposed to support consistent GOP ideals like limited government, lower taxes, personal responsibility, balanced budgets and a robust foreign policy. The rest of the party wants to wage culture war, a losing bet if the economy remains strong and President Biden can deliver on his promise that government can make life better and reduce the inequality that is eating away at the core of our democracy.At any point, Cheney could have done what many of her colleagues are doing, which is to rewrite history according to Trump. Cheney refuses to kowtow to anybody, and she’s fearless. “She’s making this decision with open eyes,” says Jack Pitney, professor of American politics at Claremont McKenna College. “She knows the cost of what she’s doing, that she may be ousted from the leadership and she may be facing a serious primary challenge. What makes it particularly courageous, she’s a Cheney and she knows she’ll never be a real favorite of liberal Democrats.”For now, though, she is a barometer on how much the world has changed. She may have peaked too soon in 2014 when she challenged an incumbent Republican, Wyoming Sen. Mike Enzi, an act of disloyalty in the eyes of her elders. She withdrew from the race and settled for the House in the next cycle. Now that she’s fighting for her political life, there’s lots of second-guessing. Whatever happens, she is a truthteller in a party that has gone off the rails. Maybe she’s the Cheney who will restore a party beaten by loss and lies. There’s no one else vying for the job.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Dominion bashes the election firm running the Trump-supported recount in Arizona, saying it's already 'committed serious errors'

    The audit is being run by a firm called Cyber Ninjas. Its CEO has pushed conspiracy theories about the 2020 election.

  • La. GOP leader: How do you know slavery was bad if no one around to see it?

    Women’s Republican Club of New Orleans head Martha Huckabay has taken a pretty awful take on U.S. history. Martha Huckabay, the president of the Women’s Republican Club of New Orleans, came up with an interesting take on U.S. history this weekend. Huckabay shared a clip of a segment in which a Louisiana state representative was interviewing with CNN’s John Berman about comments made by a Republican counterpart, Rep. Ray Garofalo, that students in his state’s schools should learn “the good, the bad and the ugly” of slavery.

  • AOC mocks Trump and Cruz for 'reminiscing about attempted coups over a bouquet of flowers'

    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has called for Cruz to resign on multiple occasions since the deadly Capitol insurrection on January 6.

  • Cheney Responds to GOP ‘Concerns’ about Her Leadership, Says the ‘Issue’ Is Refusal to Lie

    Representative Liz Cheney (R., Wyo.) said that Republican concerns about her leadership ability, which House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy described in a Tuesday morning interview, stem from her refusal to “whitewash” the January 6 Capitol riots and spread “lies” about the 2020 election. “This is about whether the Republican Party is going to perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and attempt to whitewash what happened on January 6,” Cheney spokesman Jeremy Adler said in a statement. “Liz will not do that. That is the issue” The statement came in response to McCarthy’s claim that some GOP representatives are “concerned about her ability to carry out the job as conference chair to carry out the message.” “We all need to be working as one if we’re able to win the majority,” McCarthy said. “Remember, majorities are not given. They are earned. And that’s about the message about going forward, combating Joe Biden.” Cheney was one of ten GOP representatives who voted to impeach President Trump during the riots, and has accepted the outcome of the 2020 elections while Trump has claimed they were “stolen” by Democrats. In recent comments, Cheney has refused to label Trump as a leader of the Republican Party and said senators who objected to the Electoral College results should not run for president in the future.

  • Tucker Carlson casually maligns David Frum, who responds by deconstructing his former friend's 'cowardly' act

    Fox News star Tucker Carlson is having a moment — or, rather, another moment in a Zelig-like career full of them. Lately, he has been torching a select group of conservatives, and David Frum was added to that list Tuesday. Carlson's ostensible target Tuesday night was the Central Intelligence Agency's curious new ad featuring an "intersectional" Latina millennial officer. Carlson eventually suggested the woman was actually a deep-cover operative trying to recruit agents to infiltrate the real threat to America — which, he assured his viewers, is definitely not white supremacists. No, "if you wanted to save America," he said, "these are the people you'd be worried about": The decadent rich people from their class at Harvard. It's the gender studies program at Cornell. It's the cat cafes in Austin and Ashville. It's the Monday editorial meetings at The Atlantic magazine, where David Frum is treated as an important intellectual rather than some dopey middle-aged Canadian Twitter celebrity whose life goal is to force America into yet another unwinnable pointless war. [Tucker Carlson, Fox News] How can Carlson — a self-described trust-fund kid who attended boarding school in Rhode Island and college in Connecticut before being rejected by the CIA — say all that with a straight face? Frum, the Twitter celebrity, tweeted an explanation. I've known Carlson for more than 20 years. We were colleagues at the Weekly Standard in the 1990s, I appeared fairly often on his MSNBC show in the 2000s. We were "Washington friends" - we had lunch, he came to parties at my house, etc. 2/x — David Frum (@davidfrum) May 5, 2021 Carlson criticizes the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq now, Frum writes, but "he was a FEROCIOUS advocate of both wars" at the time, "when it mattered." He went on to describe Carlson's "cowardly," amoral opportunism. Maybe that's the fascination of the Carlson TV persona. We all sense that if a Murdoch ordered him, he would say the opposite of everything he says now. Last year, he flipped from "COVID is real" to "COVID is fake." He could flip from anti-vax to pro-vax literally tomorrow. 8/x — David Frum (@davidfrum) May 5, 2021 I've written much about the Bush years and will write more. I'm undertaking now a book about the whole period 1989-2021. I've felt I owed that. It's not a show or an act. Maybe that's why I so get on Carlson's nerves. END. — David Frum (@davidfrum) May 5, 2021 Are you not entertained? More stories from theweek.comAmerica's nervous breakdown is right on scheduleThe GOP puts all its eggs in one dangerous basketPfizer, Moderna shares plummet after Biden administration backs a COVID-19 vaccine patent waiver

  • Letters to the Editor: Why we should take a recall backer's racist joke seriously

    Orrin Heatlie once wrote in favor of microchipping undocumented immigrants. Now, he's the lead proponent of the campaign to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom.

  • The unenviable situation Miami baseball is in as NCAA gets set to award regional sites

    The Miami Hurricanes baseball program started the season on a No. 1 high after defeating the then top-ranked Florida Gators two out of three in Gainesville.

  • Biden on GOP move to oust Liz Cheney: 'I don’t understand the Republicans'

    President Biden said Wednesday that he didn't understand Republican efforts in the U.S. House of Representatives to replace Rep. Liz Cheney.

  • 49ers caved to pressure in Trey Lance pick, Mike Lombardi claims

    The Athletic's Michael Lombardi claims the 49ers wanted Mac Jones before caving to pressure and drafting Trey Lance.

  • House Republican Lauren Boebert says Facebook 'will pay the price' after Trump ban upheld

    Former President Donald Trump is still barred from Facebook for now, after the company's Oversight Board upheld a ban the platform implemented earlier this year. The ruling left room for Trump to return to the site in the coming months, but his allies and supporters are still livid and appear determined to bring down the social media giant once and for all. Turning Point USA's Charlie Kirk, for example, called on the Supreme Court to overturn the Oversight Board's decision. "This is a big tech, corporate oligarchy without standing and it's gone too far," he tweeted. "Enough is enough." Trump's former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said it's a "sad day for America," but even sadder for Facebook, which he predicts will now be the subject of increased efforts from lawmakers aimed at breaking up the company. The "wild, wild west kind of regulatory environment" is "going to change," Meadows said on Fox News, adding that "the discussion will happen within hours" on Capitol Hill. Mark Meadows' immediate reaction to Trump remaining banned: "It's a sad day for America. It's a sad day for Facebook, 'cuz I can tell you, a number of members of Congress are now looking at, do they break up Facebook? Do they make sure that they don't have a monopoly?" pic.twitter.com/K0SSE0nKlF — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 5, 2021 Sure enough, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) has already promised to take action. "Facebook will pay the price," she ominously warned in a now-deleted tweet that falsely claimed the company had "permanently banned" Trump. "Mark my words." More stories from theweek.comAmerica's nervous breakdown is right on scheduleThe GOP puts all its eggs in one dangerous basketPfizer, Moderna shares plummet after Biden administration backs a COVID-19 vaccine patent waiver

  • Losing a megaphone: Donald Trump's Facebook ban could limit fundraising, his work to impact elections

    Facebook's decision to maintain its ban on Donald Trump deprives the ex-president of a long-range megaphone and an effective fundraising machine.

  • Sweet Magnolias Eyes 2022 Return to Netflix; Jamie Lynn Spears Among Trio Promoted to Series Regulars

    Three key characters are making themselves comfortable in Serenity, S.C. Jamie Lynn Spears (as Noreen Fitzgibbons), Dion Johnstone (as Erik Whitley) and Brandon Quinn (as Ronnie Sullivan) have all been promoted to series regulars for Sweet Magnolias‘ upcoming second season, our sister site Deadline reports. Based on Sherryl Woods’ Sweet Magnolias books, the Netflix drama […]

  • Nasdaq ends sharply lower in tech sell-off

    The Nasdaq ended sharply lower on Tuesday as investors dumped megacap growth stocks to seek shelter in more defensive parts of the market, amid concerns on rising interest rate and uncertainty over an upcoming jobs report. Highly valued technology-related companies including Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Facebook Inc sold off across the board, with Apple falling the most by 3.54%.

  • Euphoria Season 2: Everything You Need to Know

    Zendaya just gave an update.

  • David Andrews: I’m super excited to see all the new faces we’ve added in New England

    For a time during free agency, it seemed like center David Andrews was on track to leave the Patriots. The two-time Super Bowl champion had decided to explore offers outside New England. Then the club re-signed Ted Karras, who spent his first four years with the Patriots before playing the 2020 season with the Dolphins. [more]

  • Oil pipeline builder agrees to halt eminent domain lawsuits

    A company seeking to build a disputed oil pipeline over an aquifer that provides drinking water to 1 million people agreed verbally Tuesday to stop pursuing lawsuits against Tennessee property owners who refused to sell access to their land for construction. Plains All American Pipeline spokesman Brad Leone said the company will put an agreement in writing with the Memphis City Council to set aside lawsuits filed against property owners fighting the Byhalia Connection pipeline. Leone spoke at a council committee meeting in which members discussed a proposed city law making it difficult for the pipeline to be approved and built.

  • Meghan McCain Rips ‘Sausagefest’ GOP for Choosing ‘Cheeto Jesus’ Over Liz Cheney

    ABC NewsThe View’s Meghan McCain on Wednesday went off on the Republican Party for pushing Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) out of a leadership position over her anti-Trump stance, calling the GOP a “sausagefest of MAGA” that has rallied around a “Cheeto Jesus.”As one of only 10 Republican House members to vote to impeach Donald Trump for inciting January’s Capitol insurrection, Cheney has been completely marginalized within the GOP. And after she initially survived one attempt to oust her from her leadership role, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) abandoned her this week, telling a Fox News host he “lost confidence” in Cheney all while moving to replace her with pro-Trump Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York.The View’s resident conservative host didn’t buy that McCarthy was “caught on a hot mic” when he told a Fox News host off-air on Tuesday that Cheney has “real problems” and that he’s “had it with her.”“That was done intentionally,” McCain declared, adding, “What’s happening is, it’s clear—I’ll be a little crass—they’re shivving her for her going on television multiple times and saying the election wasn’t stolen, and refusing to debase herself to Cheeto Jesus!”The message being sent by Republicans, McCain continued, is that “women like me and Liz Cheney,” who “refuse to bend the knee” to Trump, have no place in the party any longer.“We’re worthless! We’re not worth fighting for to keep. It’s Kafkaesque to spin this any other way,” she fumed.The GOP is going to continue to lose college-educated women like herself, the conservative pundit declared, jeopardizing the party in future elections.“Go ahead in this sausagefest of MAGA up on Capitol Hill,” McCain raged. “Pull her out and put another woman in who will do anything you want for President Trump. The election wasn’t stolen. He’s Jesus. It’s only Trumpism. See where this lands us in midterms. I’m absolutely furious!”The other woman McCain referenced was Rep. Stefanik, a steadfast Trump supporter who was one of the Republicans to vote against certifying Biden’s electoral victory after the Capitol riots.Shortly before The View hit the air on Wednesday, Punchbowl reported that both McCarthy and Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA), the top two Republicans in the House, cleared the field to remove Cheney over her criticism of Trump’s continued lies about his election loss.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.