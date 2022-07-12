As Cheney leads Jan. 6 committee in Washington, her rival marches in parade back home

On the same day Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., heard testimony against former President Donald Trump during a hearing of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol, her Trump-backed primary opponent, Harriet Hageman, was back in Wyoming campaigning to get her kicked out of Congress. Yahoo News Chief National Correspondent Jon Ward was on the scene in Casper, Wyo., where he caught up with Hageman and voters attending the campaign event.