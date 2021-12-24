Cheney police asks for help locating 'endangered and vulnerable' adult

Dec. 23—The Cheney Police Department is asking the public's help finding a 25-year-old Cheney adult who has not been heard from since Dec. 17.

Cheney police are seeking assistance in locating Loghan Starbuck, the department wrote at 6:26 p.m. Wednesday on its Facebook page.

Starbuck was described as white with short brown hair, about 5-foot-3 and weighing around 160 pounds.

No clothing description was given, but the department said Starbuck has a tattoo sleeve, snake bite lip piercings, gauged ears and a nose ring. The department said Starbuck is on the autism spectrum.

As of Thursday morning, police had no leads in the investigation and asked for anyone with information to call 911 or the department at (509) 535-9233. The case number is 1-21-001097.