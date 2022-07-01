Cheney presses primary foe on false election claim

The Capitol insurrection dominated Thursday's debate in Wyoming as Congresswoman Liz Cheney faced her four Republican primary challengers. Cheney pressed her Trump-backed opponent on whether she agreed with Trump's 2020 election fraud claims. (July 1)

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon's secret outlet is jam-packed with deals this week: Our picks, up to 70% off

    Sun Joe, NutriBullet and more: There's something on sale for everyone —including a popular air fryer for $60 off!

  • Liz Cheney calls Trump's actions 'more chilling than imagined'

    STORY: Cheney, a commanding presence on the congressional panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot by Trump supporters, warned against descending into vitriolic partisan attacks that could tear the political fabric of the country apart and urged her audience to rise above politics."My fellow Americans, we stand at the edge of an abyss, and we must pull back," the 55-year-old daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney said in a speech at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California."As the full picture is coming into view with the January 6 committee, it has become clear that the efforts Donald Trump oversaw and engaged in were even more chilling and more threatening than we could have imagined," Cheney said."We have to choose, because Republicans cannot both be loyal to Donald Trump and be loyal to the Constitution," she said. "We must not elect people who are more loyal to themselves, or to power, than they are to our Constitution."By opposing Trump, Cheney has become a pariah in a Republican Party that readily accommodates conservative firebrands like Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert, both staunch Trump allies.After being ousted from party leadership in the U.S. House of Representatives, censured by the Republican National Committee and no longer recognized by her state party, Cheney is facing a showdown against Trump in an Aug. 16 Republican primary in her home state of Wyoming.Trump has made her a main target of his revenge campaign against his perceived Republican enemies and she is trailing Trump-endorsed Republican challenger Harriet Hageman in polling.In a speech punctuated by cheers and applause, Cheney praised the bravery of former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, who testified at a public hearing on Tuesday that Trump knew the crowd of supporters he had summoned to Washington was armed with weapons including assault-style rifles when he urged them to march on the Capitol and sought unsuccessfully to join them.The mob stormed the Capitol in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying Democratic President Joe Biden's victory over Trump."Her superiors - men, many years older, a number of them - are hiding behind executive privilege, anonymity and intimidation. But her bravery and her patriotism yesterday were awesome to behold," Cheney said.

  • Liz Cheney calls Trump's election actions more chilling than imagined

    Republican U.S. Representative Liz Cheney said on Wednesday that Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election were "more chilling and more threatening" than first imagined, while calling on Republicans to choose between loyalty to Trump and the Constitution. Cheney, a commanding presence on the congressional panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot by Trump supporters, warned against descending into vitriolic partisan attacks that could tear the political fabric of the country apart and urged her audience to rise above politics. "My fellow Americans, we stand at the edge of an abyss, and we must pull back," the 55-year-old daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney said in a speech at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California.

  • U.S. Capitol riot panel subpoenas White House counsel under Trump

    A congressional panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol announced on Wednesday that it has subpoenaed former President Donald Trump's White House counsel, Pat Cipollone, to testify about Trump's activities on the day of the melee. The subpoena seeking a deposition from Cipollone followed dramatic public testimony on Tuesday from a former White House aide, who told the panel that Cipollone had warned her that they could face "every crime imaginable" if Trump went to the Capitol on Jan. 6 after delivering a fiery rally speech to his supporters.

  • Arizona PBS removes Republic moderator from debate after objection from Kari Lake campaign

    Republic reporter Stacey Barchenger was removed as a moderator from a debate among candidates for governor after the Kari Lake campaign complained.

  • A Missouri vote on abortion? Conservatives are terrified of what the voters would say

    The people have rejected Republican extremism on Medicaid expansion, medical marijuana, labor rights and the minimum wage. | Editorial

  • Cheney: Trump's Jan. 6 actions 'more threatening than we could have imagined'

    Rep. Liz Cheney the Jan. 6 Committee’s work has shown that former President Donald Trump’s involvement in a plot to overturn the 2020 election was “even more chilling and more threatening than we could have imagined.”

  • New details of Jan. 6 panel's mystery messages emerge

    Former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson told the committee she was contacted by an intermediary for Mark Meadows, according to a person familiar with her final deposition.

  • The Wife of Justice Clarence Thomas May Not Talk To the Jan. 6th Committee After All

    Last week, Virginia ‘Ginni” Thomas stated “she looked forward to talking” to the Jan. 6th House select committee to “clear up misconceptions.” Now, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has appeared to change her mind. As CBS News reports, Thomas’s lawyer Mark Paoletta sent a letter to the committee to gain “a better justification for why Mrs. Thomas’s testimony is relevant’ before recommending his client sit down for an interview.

  • Explosive testimony piles pressure on Trump – how likely are criminal charges?

    The January 6 committee cannot charge Trump, but they can make criminal referrals. Here are the key legal issues at stake

  • Star Wars stormtrooper stolen from home — and now Oklahoma cops seek a ‘Chosen One’

    “The Force Will Be Strong with the Chosen One,” police said.

  • Nursing shortages at Shreveport hospitals lead to long wait times; impact rural hospitals

    Shreveport hospital leaders and Mayor Adrian Perkins warned the community the shortage of nurses will impact patients as COVID numbers climb.

  • SC Republican Party overrules Greenville County GOP, confirms Russo as primary winner

    The South Carolina Republican Party's executive committee has overruled the Greenville County Republican Party and overturned a protest by Joe Dill.

  • Gov. Greg Abbott, El Paso is ready for gun reform now: El Paso Statehouse delegation

    Our community believes it is time for the Texas Legislature to address the epidemic of gun violence in our state, El Paso state lawmakers say.

  • Arkansas commit making noise at the Elite 11 finals

    Malachi Singleton's dual threat ability has turned heads all week at the Elite 11 finals

  • New questions after Cassidy Hutchinson's Jan. 6 committee testimony

    White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson's dramatic testimony this week has provided not only a new account of the actions of then-President Donald Trump and chief of staff Mark Meadows before and on Jan. 6, 2021, but it's also raised questions about where the House select committee's investigation will go next, including concerning Trump's potential legal liability. In a nearly two-hour hearing Tuesday, Hutchinson painted a picture of Trump, who, after speaking at his "Save America" rally on the Ellipse, insisted on being taken to the Capitol as Congress met to certify electoral votes, demanding to join his supporters, she said, despite having been told some were armed with weapons.

  • Be Glad You’re Not Buying Fuel for an NHRA Car

    There’s nothing funny about paying $45 a gallon for nitromethane for a funny car—and burning 14 gallons on every run.

  • Will Zalatoris takes to social media to declare his loyalty to the PGA Tour

    Will Zalatoris took to social media Thursday afternoon to declare his loyalty to the PGA Tour, as well as the DP World Tour.

  • How an 'inflammatory' Facebook post led to a killing and sectarian tension in India

    Two weeks before a Hindu tailor in India was hacked to death by two Muslim men who filmed the act, he was briefly detained by police after a rival tailor accused him of an "inflammatory" Facebook post on Prophet Mohammad. Kanhaiyalal Teli's son told Reuters his father had reposted a Facebook post in support of a now-suspended spokesperson of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist party, whose incendiary remarks about the Prophet in a television debate had led to national and international outrage in June. "My father was a very good man, he never had any issues with anyone," Teli's 20-year-old son Yash, his head shaven as per Hindu custom after a parent dies, told Reuters.

  • Kevin Durant requests trade out of Brooklyn

    Shams Charania: Kevin Durant has requested a trade out of Brooklyn, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania What's the buzz on Twitter? Alexis Morgan @ alexismorgan every nba player and their mother going to be calling kd ...