Cheney recirculates Stefanik Jan. 6 statement after she reportedly deletes it

Former No. 3 House Republican Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) recirculated Rep. Elise Stefanik’s (R-N.Y.) statement on the Jan. 6 Capitol attack after the current House GOP Conference Chair reportedly deleted it off her website.

On Tuesday, Cheney shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, a link to Stefanik’s now-deleted statement about Jan. 6.

After sharing Stefanik’s statement, it was deleted from the New York congresswoman’s page, which now only displays the “ERROR” message.

On Saturday morning, Cheney posted on X that she was informed that Stefanik deleted her statement about Jan. 6 where she called for the Jan. 6 perpetrators to be prosecuted “to the fullest extent of the law.” Cheney also shared the screenshot of Stefanik’s statement.

In her statement on the Capitol riot, Stefanik characterized the violence as “anti-American” and called it a “tragic.”

“This is truly a tragic day for America,” Stefanik said in the statement on Jan. 6, 2021. “I fully condemn the dangerous violence and destruction that occurred today at the United States Capitol. Americans have a Constitutional right to protest and freedom of speech, but violence in any form is absolutely unacceptable and anti-American. The perpetrators of this un-American violence and destruction must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Stefanik has since changed the way she describes those who stormed the Capitol.

During an appearance on NBC’s “Meet the Press” in early January, she stated she had “concerns about the treatment of Jan. 6 hostages.”

Cheney, who was one of the lawmakers leading the probe into investigating the Capitol attack, recently called Stefanik a “total crackpot.” The former Wyoming congresswoman has been a staunch critic of former President Trump and allies who promoted false claims about the 2020 election that President Biden won.

She has also called Stefanik’s labeling of Jan. 6 rioters a “disgrace” and “outrageous.”

