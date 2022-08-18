Cheney releases concession call audio to refute primary opponent's claims

After Donald Trump-backed Harriet Hageman claimed Wednesday night that Rep. Liz Cheney never fully conceded their Wyoming GOP primary race, the defeated incumbent released her receipts.

Hageman told Fox News that Cheney had "left a very brief two second message on my cell phone" Tuesday night, without addressing "any kind of concession or anything else." According to audio provided by the Cheney campaign to POLITICO, however, Cheney called Hageman to concede the race at 8:13 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Audible in the recording is an aide notifying Cheney that the Associated Press had just called the race for her opponent.

“Howdy, Harriet, it is Liz Cheney calling,” Cheney is heard saying in the audio. “It is about 8:13 on Tuesday the 16th, I’m calling to concede the election and congratulate you on the win. Thanks.”

The recording contradicts the narrative Hageman offered host Sean Hannity on Wednesday about Cheney's call on primary night.

"I haven’t had any other contact with Liz Cheney. She made the one effort and all she said was ‘Hello Harriet.’ And then that was the end of it,” Hageman said. When Hannity sought to clarify that she was alleging Cheney had “just said ‘Hello Harriet’ and then hung up,” Hageman reiterated: “That was the end of the call, yes.”

A Hageman spokesperson did not immediately return a request for comment on the Cheney recording.

In an interview with POLITICO on Wednesday, Cheney said she had tried to call Hageman three times, but ultimately left a voicemail before she took the stage at her election night party. Cheney added that she never heard back from Hageman.