Cheney says McCarthy, Stefanik are 'complicit' in spreading Trump's lies

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tim O'Donnell
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) on Sunday told Fox News' Chris Wallace that she considers both House Minority Leader (R-Calif.) and Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), who replaced her as the chair of the House Republican Conference last week, "complicit" in spreading former President Donald Trump's lies.

Cheney then reiterated what she's been saying the last few few months as she's come under fire from her GOP colleagues and was ultimately removed from her leadership role — that she isn't willing to back Trump's falsehoods for the sake of the party.

In another interview that aired during Sunday's edition of This Week on ABC News, Cheney told host Jon Karl she doesn't actually think many Republican lawmakers, save for maybe a handful, actually believe Trump's claims that the 2020 election was stolen. But she suggested it's "really dangerous" to cross Trump, so many have fallen in line anyway. "We now live in a country where [members of Congress'] votes are affected because they're worried about their security, they're worried about threats on their lives," she said.

More stories from theweek.com
Poll: Most GOP voters think 2020 election was illegitimate, but lawmakers should prioritize other issues
7 scathingly funny cartoons about Liz Cheney's ouster
Manhattan prosecutors are reportedly investigating if Trump paid tuition of CFO's grandkids

Recommended Stories

  • Trump critic Cheney cautions Jan. 6 riot could happen again

    Rep. Liz Cheney, newly ousted from House Republican leadership for challenging former President Donald Trump, criticized GOP colleagues Sunday for downplaying the Jan. 6 riot and condoning Trump’s lies that the 2020 election was stolen, saying they were “complicit” in undermining democracy. In television interviews, the Wyoming Republican said there was “no question” an attack like Jan. 6 could happen again if Trump's claims go unchecked. “I think it’s dangerous,” Cheney said.

  • Cheney says McCarthy and Stefanik are complicit in Trump's election falsehoods

    Cheney said on "Fox News Sunday" that by perpetuating the false election narrative, Trump has "betrayed" his voters.

  • Poll: Most GOP voters think 2020 election was illegitimate, but lawmakers should prioritize other issues

    Two-thirds of GOP voters don't believe President Biden won the 2020 election fair and square, suggesting former President Donald Trump's false claims of widespread voter fraud still have momentum, a CBS News/YouGov poll released Sunday found. At the same time, however, most of those voters think Republican lawmakers should be focusing their energy on proposing "important legislation." In fact, supporting election fraud claims was found to be the least important issue in the survey, trailing economic policy and "culture and values," as well. Republican rank and file still deny the legitimacy of the election, but it's still far more important to them now for their leaders to propose legislation on key issues and to match their voters on policy and on values, than it is to see them claim election fraud. pic.twitter.com/gfyWu4NrRr — Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) May 16, 2021 The sentiment was also reflected in questions about Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.). An overwhelming majority of respondents backed her ouster, but the most popular reason given was that Cheney wasn't on message with the rest of the party, rather than her thoughts on the 2020 election. NEW FROM @CBSNewsPoll: A majority of Republicans agree with @HouseGOP’s removing @RepLizCheney from conference leadership. Why do they feel this way? They believe she’s not on message; wrong about the 2020 election; didn’t support Trump. 1/3 say disloyalty should be punished. pic.twitter.com/yfnHJWUKw2 — Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) May 16, 2021 Finally, there are more Republican voters who think the party should be expanding the base by emphasizing "policies and ideas" than there are those who believe lawmakers should prioritize "pushing for changes to state voting rules." The CBS News/YouGov poll was conducted among 951 Republicans in the United States between May 12-14. The margin of error is 3.5 percentage points. Read the full results here. More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Liz Cheney's ousterManhattan prosecutors are reportedly investigating if Trump paid tuition of CFO's grandkidsChina criticizes U.S. for preventing U.N. Security Council statement calling for Israel-Hamas cease-fire

  • Is Matthew McConaughey getting more serious about a Texas gubernatorial run?

    Actor Matthew McConaughey has been "quietly making calls to influential people in Texas political circles," Politico reports, suggesting that his hypothetical gubernatorial run in the Lone Star State may actually be in the works. As Politico notes, McConaughey — who has said entering politics is a "true consideration" and appears to poll quite well in Texas — is widely expected to forego a campaign, but he apparently wants to take folks' "temperature" on the idea, multiple people familiar with the conversations said. One of McConaughey's phone calls was reportedly with a "deep-pocketed moderate Republican and energy CEO," which does little to clear up whether he'd run as a Republican, Democrat, or independent. Regardless of what party McConaughey might affiliate himself with, though, Austin-based GOP strategist Brendan Steinhauser told Politico he's "a little surprised that people aren't taking him more seriously, honestly. Celebrity in this country counts for a lot ... it's not like some C-list actor no one likes." Read more at Politico. More stories from theweek.comPoll: Most GOP voters think 2020 election was illegitimate, but lawmakers should prioritize other issues7 scathingly funny cartoons about Liz Cheney's ousterManhattan prosecutors are reportedly investigating if Trump paid tuition of CFO's grandkids

  • Fauci says pandemic exposed 'undeniable effects of racism'

    The immunologist who leads the COVID-19 response in the United States said Sunday that “the undeniable effects of racism” have led to unacceptable health disparities that especially hurt African Americans, Hispanics and Native Americans during the pandemic. “COVID-19 has shone a bright light on our own society’s failings,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said during a graduation ceremony for Emory University. Speaking by webcast from Washington, Fauci told the graduates in Atlanta that many members of minority groups work in essential jobs where they might be exposed to the coronavirus.

  • The Pope condemned violence between Israelis and Palestinians as 'unacceptable'

    The pontiff denounced the conflict during his Sunday blessing, asking if "we truly think that we can build peace by destroying the other?"

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene said that she's the victim of Democrat bullying when questioned about her hounding of AOC

    Marjorie Taylor Greene listed several grievances over alleged bullying from Democrats, including the time Guam delegates offered her cookies.

  • AC Milan complicate Champions League fate with Cagliari stalemate

    AC Milan complicated their passage to the Champions League with a goalless draw at home against Cagliari in the San Siro on Sunday.

  • Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy impressed with Justin Fields’ first day at rookie minicamp

    The Chicago Bears opened rookie minicamp on Friday. According to comments from Matt Nagy, former Ohio State QB Justin Fields was impressive.

  • University of California Schools Will No Longer Require SAT and ACT Scores

    "All the UC campuses have announced plans not to consider SAT or ACT scores for fall 2022 admissions," the institution said in a statement

  • Full home-based learning for students in primary, secondary schools, JCs from Wednesday

    All primary, secondary, junior college (JC) and Millennia Institute (MI) students including those from the Special Education schools will shift to full Home-Based Learning (HBL) from Wednesday (19 May) until the end of the term on 28 May, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing said on Sunday (16 May).

  • Scarlett Johansson Gets Slimed by Colin Jost While Accepting MTV's Generation Award

    Scarlett Johansson got an unusual surprise from husband Colin Jost as she was honored with the Generation Award at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards on May 16. See the awkward moment.

  • Natural Gas, America’s No. 1 Power Source, Already Has a New Challenger: Batteries

    A decade after the fracking boom took off, the fuel faces disruption by a new combination on the electric grid: renewable energy and electricity storage.

  • Report: Tom Brady expected to start throwing next week for 1st time since February knee surgery

    Brady is excited to get started on a season that won't involve constant knee problems.

  • A federal government left ‘completely blind’ on cyberattacks looks to force reporting

    A bipartisan group of lawmakers wants to make sure the government is never left in the dark about serious hacks again.

  • Rubio raises UFO concerns in "60 Minutes" interview

    Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) is leading calls to take reports of UFOs more seriously ahead of the expected release next month of a government report on such sightings. Why it matters: Rubio, who as acting Senate Intelligence Committee chair asked for an unclassified copy of the report to be released to Congress, told CBS "60 Minutes" in an interview broadcast Sunday: "Anything that enters an airspace that's not supposed to be there is a threat." Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: Former Navy Lieutenant Ryan Graves told CBS' Bill Whitaker he and other members of his F/A-18 fighter squadron detected unexplained sightings of UFOs, also known as "unidentified aerial phenomena" (UAP), in restricted airspace southeast of Virginia Beach "every day for at least a couple years," starting in 2014.The Pentagon confirmed it couldn't identify images of these UAPs, shared with "60 Minutes." Graves said he couldn't rule out technology developed by the governments of Russia or China."I am worried, frankly. ... if these were tactical jets from another country that were hanging out up there, it would be a massive issue," Graves said. "But because it looks slightly different, we're not willing to actually look at the problem in the face. We're happy to just ignore the fact that these are out there, watching us every day." Between the lines: Loue Elizondo, the former director of the Pentagon's Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program, told Whitaker sometimes there were "simple explanations" for UAPs, others not so simple, but they would go through due diligence. "Is it some sort of new type of cruise missile technology that China has developed? Is it some sort of high-altitude balloon that's conducting reconnaissance?" Elizondo added."Ultimately when you have exhausted all those what ifs and you're still left with the fact that this is in our airspace and it's real, that's when it becomes compelling, and that's when it becomes problematic." Of note: Rubio told Whitaker there's a "stigma" on Capitol Hill when it comes to UAPs and "I don’t think we can allow the stigma to keep us from having an answer to very a fundamental question." "I want us to take it seriously and have a process to take it seriously," he added. The bottom line: "I want us to have a process to analyze the data every time it comes in," Rubio said. "That there be a place where this is cataloged and constantly analyzed, until we get some answers. Maybe it has a very simple answer. Maybe it doesn't." “There’s a stigma on Capitol Hill. Some of my colleagues are very interested in this topic and some kind of giggle when you bring it up,” says Senator Marco Rubio, who has called for a detailed analysis on unidentified aerial phenomena. https://t.co/BxU4tf5qMi pic.twitter.com/eOPu5xGrOl— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) May 16, 2021 Representatives for Rubio did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.Go deeper: U.S. military formalizes UFO sighting report processMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • A Florida man 'thumbed' an alligator in the eye to rescue his dog from a 'death roll'

    Mike McCoy used his prior knowledge of alligators to save his dog Jake from a potentially fatal attack.

  • Iron Ore Rebounds as China Mills Churn Out Steel at Record Pace

    (Bloomberg) -- Iron ore futures climbed back above $200 a ton as soaring steel production in China showed there’s no sign of the industry cooling despite government attempts to rein in output from last year’s record of over 1 billion tons.Crude steel output in April rose to 97.9 million tons to hit monthly and daily run-rate records. The robust pace of production also lifted the year-to-date tally to 375 million tons, a 16% jump compared to same period last year. This comes as iron ore stockpiles at Chinese ports declined for the third week, indicating strength in demand.Officials in China have restated their commitment to control pollution in its vast steel industry, with fresh output restrictions ordered in the mill-hub of Tangshan and nationwide inspections planned on capacity cuts. At the same time, a global steel boom has been helping drive iron ore inventories lower and pushing prices higher.“As China’s steel production still continues to expand, its steel margins remain elevated and seaborne iron ore supply remains constrained, we think that the iron ore price can stay around the current level through 2Q, but is likely to remain highly volatile,” according to a note by analysts at Morgan Stanley.Wild RideIron ore futures in Singapore rose 2.4% to $206.55 a ton by 10:23 a.m. local time, after tumbling about 11% over the previous two trading days. Contracts in Dalian climbed 2% after dropping the daily limit on Friday. Rebar futures traded little changed in Shanghai and hot-rolled coil fell 1.8%.Iron ore rocketed higher in the early part of last week, prompting the authorities to crackdown further on the steel sector. Steel mills from Tangshan to Shanghai were warned not to fabricate or spread price hike information after Premier Li Keqiang urged the nation to deal with surging prices.The bourse in Dalian has raised trading limits for iron ore, while the Shanghai Futures Exchange plans to raise trading limits of deformed steel bar and hot-rolled sheet futures from Tuesday.The government may intervene but they were caught in between their policy of urbanization -- which needs steel or ore and keeping consumption up -- and their wish to control pollution and the iron ore price, said Philip Kirchlechner, director at Iron Ore Research Pty.“The complicating factor with the iron ore price is that we do not know what the speculative component of the price is,” he said. “If the speculative component is big enough, any rumor about changes in government policy can push the price down again. This is what might be happening.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Cubs observations: Kyle Hendricks pitches deep, Ian Happ is back

    The Cubs won the rubber match against the Tigers on Sunday.

  • 20 Years in the Stock Market Could Be the Difference Between $0 and $630,025

    If you're not an experienced stock market investor, you might be hesitant about jumping in, fearing that you'll see your holdings implode during a market crash or simply that you'll pick the wrong stocks.