Cheney snags victories ahead of her next battle with Trumpworld

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Melanie Zanona
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Rep. Liz Cheney took on the Trump wing of her party and survived its attempt to politically kneecap her. But it's only the beginning of what looks like a years-long fight for her place in the GOP.

The Wyoming Republican became Trumpworld's public enemy No. 1 this year after her vote to impeach the former president, jeopardizing her career and leadership job. Since then, though, Cheney has racked up a string of wins that put her on more solid footing in the party — starting with her easy victory over a conservative-led effort to oust her as House GOP conference chair.

Her triumphs continued late last month, when the Wyoming state legislature rejected a measure endorsed by Donald Trump Jr. that could have made it harder for Cheney to prevail in what's likely to be a crowded primary field. Big names in the GOP establishment, such as former Speakers John Boehner and Paul Ryan, are lining up to help her stockpile cash. And a sex trafficking probe that threatens to take down one of her chief critics, MAGA-loving Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), also gives Cheney some vindication — even inspiring viral memes about her reveling in her foe's fall.

“I don’t know that Cheney would characterize it as a winning streak. She's just a fighter,” said Amy Edmonds, a former Cheney staffer and former Wyoming state legislator.

That perspective may serve Cheney well, since her challenges are far from over. She still has to lock down her party’s endorsement in the deep red state of Wyoming next August, leaving plenty of time for pro-Trump forces to mobilize against her — though she's likely to benefit from multiple pro-Trump candidates competing for the same lane. If Cheney can hang on to her House seat, however, her ability to climb the Republican leadership ranks may still be hamstrung by her vote against a former president who's said to be obsessed with taking down the Republicans who helped impeach him.

“She’s been out there talking to folks [in the state]. Sometimes people are not happy," Edmonds added, "but she does not, and never will, regret that vote” against former President Donald Trump.

Once a fast-rising star in the GOP, Cheney was in the mix as a future speaker; she even passed up a Senate bid last year to seek her political fortunes in the House. Now several Republicans think Cheney will struggle to clinch their No. 3 House leadership spot again next year, when she will almost certainly face a challenge for the job.

“Definitely no,” said Rep. Warren Davidson (R-Ohio), who backed February's unsuccessful effort to boot Cheney from leadership. “Doubt she wins Wyoming.”

“Maybe she’ll run again in Northern Virginia,” he added, taking a jab at her residence outside D.C.

Already several ambitious Republican lawmakers are nipping at Cheney’s heels. Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.), chair of the conservative Republican Study Committee, drafted a memo to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy last week offering a competing vision for the future of the party that appeared designed to put Cheney on notice. Banks' messaging push shows a post-Trump GOP still riven with internal tensions over its direction.

Ranking member Jim Banks of Ind., speaks during a House Committee on Armed Services Subcommittee on Military Personnel, hearing about Military Criminal Investigative Organization Reform Recommendations from the Fort Hood Independent Review Committee, on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Ranking member Jim Banks of Ind., speaks during a House Committee on Armed Services Subcommittee on Military Personnel, hearing about Military Criminal Investigative Organization Reform Recommendations from the Fort Hood Independent Review Committee, on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

“You may have seen that I've been thinking a lot about the future of our party and how we capitalize on the gift Donald Trump gave us, which was his connection with working-class voters,” Banks wrote Friday in an internal email to the RSC that was obtained by POLITICO. “Because of Trump, the GOP has undergone a coalitional transformation and is now the party of the working class.”

“We should embrace that. Not fight it,” Banks added.

But Cheney isn’t backing down. She was asked about the Banks memo during a Congressional Institute call last week and forcefully rebutted its contents, according to sources familiar with the exchange. Cheney argued the GOP is not the party of class warfare and that dividing up society into classes is neo-Marxist and wrong.

And in public and private conversations — including at a recent fundraiser with her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney — sources described Cheney as clear in her view that embracing Trump is not only constitutionally indefensible but also fraught with political consequences. The GOP lost the House, Senate and White House after four years of Trump, she has noted.

Cheney has a healthy amount of convincing to do, with Republicans still largely in Trump’s corner after his Senate acquittal for inciting the deadly Capitol riot. More than any other Republican who broke from the former president after Jan. 6, her future — both in Congress and back home — will show whether Trump turncoats have room to remain and even rise inside the Grand Old Party.

“Yeah, there’s headwinds, but … the intensity has started to settle. And I think part of that is when you have the distance of time,” said Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump. “I think her profile has increased substantially, and her standing [in the GOP] increases every day.”

It’s still unclear whether Cheney would want to stay on the GOP leadership team in the next Congress. She has publicly clashed with McCarthy, and the two have notably not appeared together at their usual weekly press conference since the awkward moment on Feb. 25 when they split over Trump’s role in the party.

House Republican Conference chair Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., center, accompanied by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., left, and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise of La., speaks at a news conference on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019 in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
House Republican Conference chair Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., center, accompanied by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., left, and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise of La., speaks at a news conference on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019 in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Allies, however, insisted their working relationship is fine and noted that they’ve continued to have regular private leadership meetings. McCarthy and Cheney are also aligned when it comes to the GOP’s policy agenda.

Some lawmakers think Cheney could seek an off-ramp in the next Congress by trying to land a top committee post, where her views on Trump would get less attention but where she could still continue to serve as a high-profile voice in the party for conservative priorities. Others think she could be positioning herself for an eventual White House bid — in 2024 or later.

For now, though, Cheney has her leadership job sewn up, which has enabled her to focus on countering President Joe Biden and winning back the House majority. Last week, she and Rep. Bruce Westerman (R-Ark.) toured her home state to hear from local energy-industry stakeholders. She also has thrown some red meat to the base, hammering Biden over the burgeoning migration crisis and the proposed tax hikes in his infrastructure plan.

That shift, GOP lawmakers and strategists said, has helped cool some of the anger directed at Cheney and refocused Republicans on her political gifts.

“She has not only weathered the storm, she has thrived in the storm,” said Doug Heye, a former spokesperson for the Republican National Committee. But, he added, “this will come in peaks and valleys. Trump is not dominating the entire political conversation right now.”

Meanwhile, Gaetz — an antagonist so committed that he flew to Wyoming to troll her at a campaign rally — has his own fires to put out. The Department of Justice is reportedly investigating his alleged relationship with a 17-year-old and whether he violated sex trafficking laws or paid women for sex, and few Republicans are stepping up to defend him.

“I think absolutely it hurts Gaetz’s credibility and in turn, the credibility of all these people who are trying to make this a referendum on the direction of the party,” said Matt Micheli, former chair of the Wyoming GOP. “Is this the party of Matt Gaetz or Liz Cheney? Well, let’s see, what do most people want?”

Cheney's detractors argue that it will be much harder for her to beat back a leadership challenge if she's forced to face someone head-on. But they've already underestimated her once: Cheney's critics, including Gaetz, crowed about having the votes to defeat her earlier this year before she trounced them, staying in power with the support of 145 Republicans.

“That’s a landslide in any election. The numbers speak for themselves,” said Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.). “Liz is going to have to decide if she wants to remain in leadership, [or] whatever she wants to run for. But considering the reports of her demise as conference chair were widespread, I would say her victory was pretty overwhelming.”

Recommended Stories

  • Pew finds sharp decline in Republican support for making voting easy

    The share of Republicans who say "everything possible" should be done to make voting easy has declined since 2018, according to a Pew survey published this week. Why it matters: State legislatures have introduced at least 361 voter restriction bills this year, according to an analysis by the Brennan Center for Justice. Voting rights advocates say many of the bills, if passed, will disproportionately affect voters of color, as well as those with disabilities. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Last month, Georgia became the first battleground state to pass such a law in the aftermath of the 2020 election.By the numbers: On making voting easier: 59% of U.S. adults say everything possible should be done to make it easy for every citizen to vote, while 39% say citizens should have to prove they want to vote by registering ahead of time. 85% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning Independents say everything possible should be done to make it easy for every citizen to vote, while 14% say citizens should have to prove they really want to vote by registering ahead of time. 28% of Republicans and Republican-leaning Independents say everything possible should be done to make it easy for all citizens to vote, while 71% say American citizens should prove they really want to vote by registering ahead of time. "While 84% of Black adults and 69% of Hispanic adults say everything possible should be done to make it easy to vote, only about half of white adults say the same," Pew wrote. On election security: 61% of U.S. adults say it would not make elections less secure if election rules were changed to make it easier to register and vote. 82% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning Independents say the same. 37% of Republicans and Republican-leaning Independents say the same. Flashback: The most dramatic shift from 2018 was among Republicans, according to Pew.Before the 2018 mid-term elections, 48% of Republicans said everything possible should be done to make it easy to vote, while 51% said citizens should have to prove they really want to vote by registering ahead of time. Methodology: Data are drawn from a panel survey conducted March 1 to March 7, 2021. A total of 12,055 panelists responded out of 13,545 who were sampled, for a response rate of 89%. The margin of sampling error for the full sample of 12,055 respondents is ±1.5 percentage points.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Matt Gaetz rep quits amid sex trafficking investigations

    The New York Times reported that a spokesperson for Florida Republican Representative Matt Gaetz has abruptly resigned on Friday as public scrutiny continues to intensify. Luke Ball, who served as a longtime aide and Gaetz’s communications director, began working with the congressman as early as this week to help develop a defense against the investigation. Ball reportedly weighed the impact his departure would have on Gaetz, but decided that under the circumstances, leaving was the best choice, according to a source.

  • Sen. Blunt sees 'easy win' if infrastructure plan scaled back

    The Missouri senator wants to discard what he sees as extraneous elements in the White House proposal.

  • US Capitol attack that left policeman dead raises fears over security at Congress

    Calls are growing to ramp up security once again at the US Capitol and enhance training after a policeman was killed and another injured in a car ramming attack. Officer William Evans, an 18-year veteran of the force, was killed after Noah Green, 25, ploughed his car into a security barrier on Capitol Hill on Friday afternoon before leaping out with a knife. The question of security at the Capitol has generated a heated debate in Congress amid a highly politicised environment following the Jan 6 riot and former president Donald Trump's role in inciting his supporters to violence. Many Republicans had pushed for security procedures to be relaxed, downplaying any potential threat and calling the measures excessive. The Capitol Police last week began taking down some of the security fencing around the outer perimeter of the complex, easing up on checkpoints and allowing cars to drive closer to the halls of Congress. "This rips the scab off, and continues to provide a level of uncertainty and worry about the workplace and what’s happened there,” Tim Ryan, a Democrat Representative for Ohio and the leader of a subcommittee that funds the Capitol Police, told The New York Times. “I think everything is going to be re-evaluated after today,” he said.

  • Gaetz sex probe suddenly threatens a speedy Washington rise

    Compared with most congressional newbies, it didn't take Rep. Matt Gaetz long. The overwhelming reaction of Gaetz's GOP colleagues — a deafening silence. That reflects the resentments he's sparked during his breakneck rise as one of the party's celebrities and the challenge he faces to retain his seat. Government agents are investigating if Gaetz had sex with a 17-year-old and other underage girls and violated federal sex trafficking laws, people familiar with the probe have told the AP.

  • Philippines' defence chief says China intends to occupy more South China Sea areas

    The Philippines' defence chief said on Sunday China was looking to occupy more areas in the South China Sea, citing the continued presence of Chinese vessels that Manila believes are manned by militias in disputed parts of the strategic waterway. "The continued presence of Chinese maritime militias in the area reveals their intent to further occupy (areas) in the West Philippine Sea," Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said in a statement, using the local name for the South China Sea. It was the second hostile statement by Lorenzana in two days as he repeated calls by the Philippines for the Chinese boats to leave Whitsun Reef, which Manila calls the Julian Felipe Reef, located within its 200-mile exclusive economic zone.

  • The Navajo Nation and Wisconsin show there's no 1 path to COVID-19 vaccination success

    The Navajo Nation, which had the highest rate of COVID-19 infections anywhere in the U.S. last May, recently recorded zero cases and zero deaths in a 24-hour period, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez noted Sunday on CBS's Face the Nation. The Navajo Nation has also vaccinated more of its population than any U.S. state — more than half the 170,000 residents of the tribal lands spanning New Mexico, Arizona, and Utah are fully vaccinated, The New York Times reports, and the nation of 300,000 enrolled members is averaging 11 infections a day, down from 250 a day in late November. Nez said the Navajo Nation was able to tamp down COVID-19 through a strict lockdown, a year-old mask mandate, and a communal culture that convinced people to wear masks and get vaccinated. "It wasn't about restricting people's freedoms when we told people to wear a mask or to stay home," he said on Face the Nation. "It was looking at the greater good." Tribal leaders also held town halls where experts could answer questions and address concerns about the vaccines, and the nation's decision to coordinate closely with the chronically underfunded federal Indian Health Service for vaccines proved fortuitous, the Times reports. Tribes that partnered with the Indian Health Service for vaccines are faring much better than those who used state systems, a recent NPR analysis found. Wisconsin has also gone from an immunization laggard in January to among the fastest and most efficient vaccination efforts in the country, The Washington Post reports. If the Navajo Nation turned its efforts around through unity, Wisconsin managed despite frequent sniping between the Republican-run state legislature and Gov. Tony Evers (D) and Andrea Palm, the acting state health secretary — acting, because the GOP Senate refused to confirm her since 2019. Palm and her deputies focused Wisconsin's efforts on maximizing the number of public and private health care providers to deliver the vaccine, rather than using a few large vaccination centers. That was a labor-intensive process that slowed things down at first, the Post reports, but it set Wisconsin up a quick ramp-up without the urban-rural disparity seen in other states, and the reliance on smaller local providers should give the state a leg up as supply surpasses demand. You can read more about Wisconsin's turnaround, and how it might affect Palm's nomination to be President Biden's deputy Health and Human Services secretary, at The Washington Post. More stories from theweek.comThe female price of male pleasureBiden's lose-lose immigration strategyThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followers

  • Ken Paxton: Open borders costing Texas billions of dollars

    Texas attorney general discusses the looming immigration crisis at the southern border.

  • Republicans Keep Worshipping at This Zealot’s No-Tax Altar

    Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/GettyGrover Norquist, the high priest of Republican tax-cutting, may not be as prominent as he was in the 1990s, but he is the reason that Joe Biden can’t afford to lose a single senator or more than a handful of House members without losing his entire economic agenda.Norquist, who once said his goal is to starve the government down to the size “where we can drown it in the bathtub,” has been remarkably successful at shaping a political environment that makes it hard to even talk about, let alone succeed in, raising taxes. He’s in a tight corner now, but it would be dangerous to write him off as old news.When President George H.W. Bush lost his re-election in 1992 after breaking his promise to not raise taxes, Norquist called it “a teaching moment.” Since then, he has held the sword of Damocles over politicians by having them sign an anti-tax pledge. In no small part because of that pledge, it’s unlikely a single Republican will support President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan which he would pay for by raising taxes on families with incomes over $400,000 and by increasing the corporate tax rate to 28 percent after President Trump slashed it from 35 to 21 percent.In the last Congress, 45 senators and 212 House members signed Norquist’s pledge. “Even those few Republicans who don’t sign the pledge, everybody believes they did sign it,” Norquist told The Daily Beast. He points out there hasn’t been a tax increase since 1994, except when Democrats have the House and Senate and presidency. Democrats lost their congressional majorities after Bill Clinton’s first two years, and Barack Obama suffered what he called a “shellacking” at the two-year mark, losing the House and six Senate seats.The Democrats’ New More-Free-Stuff Agenda Is a True WinnerNow, Norquist is facing a huge test of his strength as Biden is promising a plan for good-paying jobs to build back America, and taxes to pay for those jobs. Polls show Americans favor taxes on the rich by wide margins, and that even many Republicans are open to them, but so far that hasn’t convinced their representatives.“It takes a pandemic and Donald Trump to make this a different time,” says Democratic pollster Peter Hart. “All the rules are changed, and those who can’t adapt to the world we’re going to see are going to be left in the dust. This is in many respects a transition from what we’ve been living with for over 25 years. We’re going to make investments in the future rather than rely on old shibboleths.”Asked if he had any data to back up his optimistic assertion of a transformed political environment, Hart parried the question, saying lightheartedly, “I wouldn’t want to ruin the mystery of it with data,” then adding that his polling company would be back in the field soon to get a better sense of what he thinks is happening.He explained that Biden took office with a 52-53 percent approval, low for a new administration but now is in the high 50s, which tells us a little more about the politics ahead, says Hart: “that the tribalism may be waning somewhat, and I would underline somewhat.”The mythology around Norquist and the political danger posed by tax increases grew after Bush lost in 1992. “He didn’t lose because of taxes, he lost because there was a recession. It was just a yarn Grover spun to get people to send him money, and that congealed into Republican dogma,” says Jack Pitney, a professor of American politics at Claremont McKenna College. The aversion to taxes is less about Norquist than about Trump’s heavy hand, he says. “Republicans are afraid they’ll be denounced by Trump if they support any tax increase.”What Biden has going for him is that the argument for raising taxes is persuasive, says Pitney. Voters understand that unlimited deficit spending is unsustainable, and the perception that rich people and corporations are getting away with highway robbery is what matters politically. “Republicans don’t want to cross Trump, while at the same time they’re trying to present themselves as a working-class party. It’s hard for them to argue against it (raising taxes on the rich and corporations) on the merits.”Also, people love concrete, they love roads and bridges, says Pitney, who before he went into academia was legislative director for former New York Senator Alphonse D’Amato, nicknamed “Senator Pothole” for his assiduous attention to basic constituent services.Even so, the decades-long resistance to taxes is far from over. Democrats shouldn’t rush to write off Norquist. He had the big idea of a “no tax” pledge that unified conservatives across varied causes from gun rights to evangelicals, home schoolers and anti-abortion activists. His Wednesday meetings are legendary and each week bring well over a hundred activists to the office of Americans for Tax Reform, the group he formed in 1985.Borrowing Norquist’s strategy, the Koch brothers have been quietly circulating for some time through a conservative group they back, Americans for Prosperity, a “no tax on climate” pledge. According to a two-year study made public last week by the Investigative Reporting Group at American University, the pledge is gaining currency among elected officials not only in Washington but in state houses. There are currently 411 signers, which include the entire Republican leadership in the U.S. House, a third of House members, and a quarter of U.S. senators.A bare knuckles fight lies ahead, but Democrats are bullish about their prospects in a way that they haven’t been for a long time. “What’s going to happen here, Biden is going to pass another major piece of legislation, and it’s going to be popular too,” says Jim Kessler with Third Way, a centrist Democratic group that once might have parted ways with progressives over a big spending program but has now joined the chorus for Biden to “go big” with infrastructure and to finance it mainly through taxes on the wealthy and corporations.“We believe things should be paid for,” says Kessler. “If it’s worth having, it should be paid for. And we want an economy that is vibrant and where work pays. We’re undertaxed as a country.” Republicans will be hard-pressed to oppose raising taxes on the richest among us and on corporations now that their coalition relies on lower-income, blue-collar workers. “Their voters are a lot less wealthy than they were in Grover Norquist’s heyday,” says Kessler.Norquist initially deflected questions from The Daily Beast about the continued relevancy of his anti-tax message, saying, “infrastructure is a French word for everything except votes.” He says Trump, who signed the pledge, was “generally fine on taxes… except for tariffs on China.” Tariffs are taxes, says Norquist, and their cost is passed on to American consumers. He predicts a higher corporate tax rate will come back to sting the Democrats “because taxes are a direct war on people in the suburbs who didn’t like the guy with the orange hair,” but also won’t like the drag on their 401-Ks when corporate profits are shaved by higher taxes. More than half the population (53 percent) has 401-Ks or an IRA, he notes, adding that “Biden’s guys don’t get who they’re poking, who they’re screwing.”Actually, Biden’s guys know exactly what they’re doing, and what they’re up against. And they’re ready. The voters will decide whether they want “The American Jobs Plan,” and whether they want Amazon and Jeff Bezos to pay for it. Biden is making a good bet that the answer is yes, and we’ll know soon enough if government is too big to drown.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • American Idol : Katy Perry Says She 'Quit Shaving' Her Legs Since Becoming a New Mom

    Katy Perry welcomed her daughter Daisy Dove in late August

  • Georgia governor vows a fight after MLB yanks All-Star Game over voting rights restrictions

    News of Major League Baseball's decision to pull this summer's All-Star Game from Georgia over its sweeping new voting law reverberated among fans Saturday, while Gov. Brian Kemp vowed to defend the measure in court, saying "free and fair elections" are worth any threats, boycotts or lawsuits to come.

  • Eric Shawn: NYC restaurants attacked by protestors

    Police say diners have been injured, windows smashed; City councilmember Joe Borelli blames police reforms for lax enforcement.

  • A Georgia church, kicked out of the SBC for allowing gay members, wants to make sure 'everybody’s welcome'

    A Georgia church was ousted from the Southern Baptist Convention for accepting gay members, sparking conversations about what it means to be Southern Baptist.

  • Patchwork: Braves cover All-Star logo on jerseys, shift hats

    The Atlanta Braves looked a little patchwork in their second game of the season. The All-Star Game patch that appeared on the right sleeve of the Braves' jerseys during opening day was sewn over Saturday against Philadelphia at Citizens Bank Park. The uniform change came a day after Major League Baseball announced that this summer's All-Star Game was being moved out of Atlanta over the sport's objections to sweeping changes to Georgia voting laws.

  • Josh Hart, Isaiah Thomas react to Lonzo Ball’s career night vs. Houston

    Lonzo Ball set a career-high with eight 3-pointers on Sunday, leading to his teammates Josh Hart and Isaiah Thomas to react on Twitter.

  • Pornhub's first transparency report details how it addresses illegal content

    Pornhub has published its first ever transparency report that sheds light on its content moderation practices and reports its received from January 2020 to December 2020.

  • DeSantis declares state of emergency over leak at Tampa Bay-area wastewater pond

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Saturday declared a state of emergency for Manatee County as officials warned the collapse of a gypsum stack at the Piney Point industrial site was "imminent." The big picture: The old phosphate plant site, in operation from the 1960s until 2001, holds stacks of phosphogypsum, a byproduct of fertilizer production, and large pools of polluted water, Axios' Ben Montgomery, Selene San Felice reported. A leak was discovered in the 77-acre process water pond last week. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe facility was releasing wastewater into Piney Point Creek, which leads into Tampa Bay, according to government officials.The latest: Manatee County Public Safety Department expanded the mandatory evacuation area around the breached reservoir on Saturday. Manatee County Administrator Scott Hopes in an update Saturday said, "We're talking about the potential of about [480] million gallons, within a matter of seconds and minutes, leaving that retention pool and going around the surrounding area," per CNN. Those ponds hold "waste that would be less conducive to life on land and...life in the sea," Hopes added, noting that the population density of the area was fortunately low. "Pumping the entire pond would take 10 to 12 days," AP noted.A public safety alert on Saturday told residents, "Evacuate the area NOW. Collapse of Piney Point Stack is imminent. Immediate evacuation of Chapman Road to Airport Road and US 41 to O’Neill Road. Leave area IMMEDIATELY," per the Miami Herald. BREAKING: @MCGPublicSafety officials just expanded a mandatory evacuation area around the breached Piney Point reservoir. The original evacuation zone has expanded a half-mile west and one mile southwest to Moccasin Wallow Road. pic.twitter.com/8rjsQrptdr— Manatee County Public Safety Department (@MCGPublicSafety) April 3, 2021 What they're saying: "Due to a possible breach of mixed saltwater from the south reservoir at the Piney Point facility, I have declared a State of Emergency for Manatee County to ensure resources are allocated for necessary response & recovery," DeSantis tweeted Saturday. Go deeper: Tampa Bay stares down environmental disaster from Piney Point phosphate plantSubscribe for Axios Tampa Bay newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Cowboys Mock Draft Roundup: Trade down possibility, OT picked almost as often as Surtain

    The fit is obvious, the consensus is there. The CB being shipped to Dallas is a foregone conclusion to most, but there's a name that continues to emerge as a viable alternative to the Alabama standout.

  • Gov. Kemp: MLB 'caved to fear' over voting bill

    Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp criticized Major League Baseball (MLB) over its decision to move its All-Star Game from Georgia over a sweeping voting bill he signed into law last month. (April 3)

  • Koepka hopes to hit top form at Augusta after knee surgery

    Koepka dislocated his kneecap and sustained ligament damage early last month and had an operation on March 16. "If I knew I was going to finish second, I wouldn't have shown up," Koepka told reporters at Augusta National, where he got some practice in ahead of the major. He was last in action at the World Golf Championships event in Florida on Feb. 28 where he finished tied for second.