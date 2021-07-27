Cheney Warns U.S. Could Face Violence ‘Every Four Years’ if Those Responsible for Capitol Riot Not ‘Held Accountable’

Representative Liz Cheney (R., Wyo.) argued that the U.S. could face violence “every four years” if those responsible for the January 6 Capitol riot are not “held accountable,” during her opening statement at a select committee hearing on the riot.

“We cannot leave the violence of January 6th — and its causes—uninvestigated,” Cheney said in her statement. “We must . . . know what happened every minute of that day in the White House — every phone call, every conversation, every meeting leading up to, during, and after the attack.”

Cheney added, “If those responsible are not held accountable, and if Congress does not act responsibly. . . . We will face the threat of more violence in the months to come, and another January 6th every four years.”

Republican House leadership, meanwhile, denounced the committee hearing as “political.”

“It is all driven by what happened last summer, when Democrats normalized anarchy, normalized political violence,” Representative Jim Jordan (R., Ohio), said at a press conference on Tuesday. “When you spend a year talking about defunding the police, it is kind of hard to have more police here on January 6 like they should have done.”

The committee held the hearing after House minority leader Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.) nixed the participation of a contingent of other GOP lawmakers, in response to Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D., Calif.) decision to bar Representatives Jim Jordan and Jim Banks (R., Ind.) from the committee.

More from National Review