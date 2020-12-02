Chengdu spearheads western China's science and technology industries
CHENGDU, China, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Benefiting from its solid technological foundation and innovative culture, Chengdu is becoming a leader in the development of science and technology in western China.
The provincial capital of Sichuan has also been providing strong support for the Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle, which is the largest metropolitan area in western China.
Chengdu is home to 66 industrial zones and parks and has attracted large numbers of high-tech companies to set up branches and launch operations.
Beijing-based space technology startup Galactic Energy is one of the companies pushing forward the development of an aerospace industrial cluster in Chengdu.
On Nov 7, China's new carrier rocket Ceres 1, designed and built by Galactic Energy, made its maiden flight.
The company is building a research and development base for next-generation commercial launch vehicles in Chengdu's aerospace industrial zone. The zone, covering 168.5 square kilometers, aims to become one of the leading commercial aerospace industrial centers in China.
The aerospace industrial zone has set up four industry incubation projects and six other projects to speed up industrial development. It will set up an aerospace technology innovation factory, aiming to boost mass production of China's key technological products within five years.
Chengdu has also made remarkable achievements in the sector of biomedicine. Chengdu Tianfu International Bio-Town has hosted 150 projects and attracted five Nobel Prize laureate teams, four academician teams and 51 high-caliber talent teams.
Another innovative entrepreneurship landmark in Tianfu New Area is Chengdu Science Town, which is also a core part of Chengdu and Chongqing's joint development plan for Western Science City.
Chengdu Science Town is 29 km south of the city's downtown area, with a planned area of 99.4 sq km. It has gathered a large number of major innovation platforms, research institutes and cutting-edge science and technology enterprises.
The science town has attracted 11 major scientific and technological infrastructure projects, 17 national innovation platforms funded by institution like CAS the National Agricultural Science Center and 41 projects run under the joint efforts of research institutes, universities and local administrations.
Chengdu is expected to offer a base for the State-level technology innovation center for the Sichuan-Tibet Railway. The center will conduct research on building railways in and developing equipment for complicated environments like high-altitude plateaus and mountains.
SOURCE Chengdu Science and Technology Bureau