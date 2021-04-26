Cheniere Energy Stock Appears To Be Fairly Valued

GuruFocus.com
·4 min read

- By GF Value

The stock of Cheniere Energy (AMEX:LNG, 30-year Financials) is believed to be fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $74.19 per share and the market cap of $18.8 billion, Cheniere Energy stock is believed to be fairly valued. GF Value for Cheniere Energy is shown in the chart below.


Cheniere Energy Stock Appears To Be Fairly Valued
Cheniere Energy Stock Appears To Be Fairly Valued

Because Cheniere Energy is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which averaged 15.6% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 6.42% annually over the next three to five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Cheniere Energy has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.05, which is worse than 84% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Cheniere Energy at 2 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Cheniere Energy is poor. This is the debt and cash of Cheniere Energy over the past years:

Cheniere Energy Stock Appears To Be Fairly Valued
Cheniere Energy Stock Appears To Be Fairly Valued

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Cheniere Energy has been profitable 2 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $9.4 billion and loss of $0.4 a share. Its operating margin is 28.18%, which ranks better than 88% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. Overall, the profitability of Cheniere Energy is ranked 5 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Cheniere Energy over the past years:

Cheniere Energy Stock Appears To Be Fairly Valued
Cheniere Energy Stock Appears To Be Fairly Valued

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Cheniere Energy is 15.6%, which ranks better than 81% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 18.5%, which ranks better than 71% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Cheniere Energy's return on invested capital is 7.29, and its cost of capital is 8.29. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Cheniere Energy is shown below:

Cheniere Energy Stock Appears To Be Fairly Valued
Cheniere Energy Stock Appears To Be Fairly Valued

Overall, the stock of Cheniere Energy (AMEX:LNG, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 71% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. To learn more about Cheniere Energy stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Recommended Stories

  • Oscars 2021: 13 major red carpet looks from the Academy Awards

    All the suits, sparkles and sequins from Sunday night's Academy Awards.

  • The Supreme Court is wrong. Even children who kill don't deserve life without parole.

    These sentences ignore brain research and are tainted by racial bias. Until last week's opinion, the court was headed toward closing the door on them.

  • Oscars 2021: The winners in full

    Find out which films, actors, directors and production took home a golden statuette.

  • Brad Pitt joked that Leonardo DiCaprio in 'Romeo & Juliet' made him fall in love with movies while presenting at the Oscars

    The "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" star presented the award for best supporting actress at the 93rd Academy Awards on Sunday.

  • Halle Berry debuted baby bangs while wearing a semi-sheer gown on the Oscars red carpet

    Halle Berry also wore a purple strapless gown designed by Dolce & Gabbana, Louboutin shoes, and jewels from Ridano.

  • Indonesian navy finds sunken submarine broken into pieces and declares all 53 crew dead

    Indonesian navy officials said Sunday the submarine that went missing last week had been found "cracked apart" on the seabed near the island of Bali, as they declared all 53 crew members dead, per Al Jazeera.What they're saying: "There were parts of KRI Nanggala-402 — it was broken into three pieces," Navy Chief of Staff Yudo Margono told reporters. "The hull of the ship, the stern of the ship, and the main parts are all separated, with the main part found cracked."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Indonesia's police was sending teams to Bali and the Java town of Banyuwangi, the location of the naval base for search and recovery efforts, "to help identify the victims once the bodies are retrieved," Reuters notes.Of note: Rescuers first found some items from the 44-year-old KRI Nanggala-402 submarine on Saturday, including Muslim prayer rugs and grease bottles to lubricate periscopes, according to the New York Times.Experts say that the vessel's descent must have been quick since it did not give any indication of its whereabouts, per The Times.What they're saying: Margono noted Saturday that the condition of the items suggested the submarine had not exploded, but rather cracked likely due to pressure from being in deep waters, the Times reports.Editor's note: This article has been updated with details of the vessel being found and the crew declared dead.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Amanda Seyfried wore a strapless red gown that looked like it was split down the middle at the Oscars

    The ball gown that Amanda Seyfried wore on the red carpet was designed by Armani Privé. She paired it with an updo hairstyle.

  • All the looks celebrities wore at the 2021 Oscars red carpet

    Many of Hollywood's biggest stars, including Leslie Odom Jr., Steven Yeun, and Emerald Fennell, wore glamorous outfits for the 2021 Oscars on Sunday.

  • A Virginia woman was fired from her job after she was caught on video telling a Black neighbor she's 'not the right color'

    The woman worked at Chesterfield Food Bank in Virginia and was terminated from her job, according to local news.

  • Police seek attacker who kicked Chinese American man in head

    A 61-year-old Chinese American man was attacked by a man who kicked him repeatedly in the head in East Harlem, police said. Surveillance video released by the police appears to show the attacker stomping on the victim's head. The department's hate crimes task force is investigating the attack, the latest in a troubling rise in anti-Asian hate crimes in New York and around the country.

  • Large fight breaks out at Miami International Airport. One arrest made

    One person was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct after a large fight broke out at Miami International Airport Sunday, according to Miami-Dade police.

  • A mini replica of the Suez Canal in a French lake is helping mariners learn the lessons of the Ever Given blockage

    The Port Revel training facility in France has seen a surge of interest after the giant Ever Given container ship got wedged in the Suez Canal last month.

  • If the GOP's attacks on corporate America are confusing you, it's because the whole party is confused

    Trying to use principles the GOP used to stand for to explain what the GOP is doing now is like trying to catch a pig on LSD.

  • Conflict with China over Taiwan 'should not be discounted', Australian defence minister says

    Australia’s defence minister said Sunday that a conflict with China over Taiwan should not be discounted because Beijing has made its goal of taking control of the island "very clear". Peter Dutton’s comments follow recent warnings by US admirals that annexing Taiwan is Beijing’s “no. 1 priority” and that it could launch a military attack on Taiwan within the next six years. China’s foreign ministry has said that the US is hyping up the threat to justify an increase in American military expenditure and its “interference in regional affairs”. Mr Dutton said in a television interview Sunday that people needed to be realistic and Australia will work with its allies in the region to try to keep the peace. Asked on the Australian Broadcasting Corp (ABC) whether the prospects of a conflict over Taiwan are growing, he replied: “I don’t think it should be discounted.”

  • Mom faces murder charge after 5-year-old daughter found stabbed, NC deputies say

    The child died at the scene, deputies said.

  • Exclusive: Prince Charles announces plans to open a new craft training base at Highgrove

    For 40 years, Highgrove has been the Prince of Wales’s private sanctuary, gradually evolving and expanding to incorporate his love of organic farming. Now, his beloved Gloucestershire estate is to become home to another of his passion projects, as he announces plans to open a new craft training base for the Prince’s Foundation in his own backyard. The education centre, to be based in converted outbuildings just a quarter of a mile from the Prince’s home, will soon be buzzing with students studying everything from fine woodworking to textiles. Taking its lead from the Foundation’s hugely successful work at Dumfries House in East Ayrshire and two further sites in London, it will extend the charity’s reach into the South West for the first time. The timing of the expansion, as so many organisations have buckled under pressures caused by the coronavirus pandemic, is considered testament to the success of the scheme. Its training opportunities aim to help preserve heritage craft skills, which the Prince has frequently warned are at risk of being lost to future generations.

  • Palestinians cheer as Israeli barriers come down after Jerusalem Ramadan clashes

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Palestinians gathered in celebration outside Jerusalem's Damascus Gate on Sunday night after barriers put up by Israeli police were removed, allowing them access to a square that became the focus of nightly Ramadan clashes. Thousands filled the East Jerusalem plaza late on Sunday, some waving Palestinian flags, after police permitted them access to the tiered entrance to Jerusalem's Old City that is a popular night-time meeting place during the Muslim holy month. Scuffles broke out, however, as Israeli police waded into the crowd to confiscate the flags.

  • Fox News host Larry Kudlow rages that Biden's climate plan will force Americans to drink 'plant-based beer'

    Kudlow apparently didn't realize that beer is already plant-based.

  • Britain's Ben Ainslie beats Slingsby's Aussies in SailGP

    British star Sir Ben Ainslie pulled ahead of Australia’s Tom Slingsby early on the second leg of the podium race and held on to win the opening regatta of SailGP’s second season Sunday on a wild day in strong wind on Bermuda’s Great Sound. This time the victory counts for Ainslie, a four-time Olympic gold medalist and former America’s Cup winner. Ainslie joined SailGP following its inaugural season of 2019 and dominated what had been the Season 2 opener in Sydney in February 2020.

  • For China's property developers, Hong Kong is becoming Shenzhen's backyard

    Chinese property developers have turned their sights to Hong Kong's border districts as mainlanders from neighbouring boomtown Shenzhen consider parts of the former British colony as a more affordable long-term housing prospect. The development plans are seen by some as a turning point, with buyers from what was once considered Hong Kong's cheaper industrial hinterland increasingly viewing of the global finance hub as Shenzhen's "backyard". While Hong Kong's property market remains red-hot, the city's international economic prestige has come under pressure after prolonged pro-democracy protests in 2019 and sweeping new national security laws last year.