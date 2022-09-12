Cheniere Rises as LNG Exporter Signals More Cash Is on the Way

Gerson Freitas Jr.
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Cheniere Energy Inc. boosted its full-year 2022 profit forecast beyond analysts’ expectations as the largest US exporter of liquefied natural gas said some shipments will depart sooner than anticipated. The shares rose.

Most Read from Bloomberg

One measure of earnings is now seen at a midpoint of about $11.3 billion this year, up from $10.1 billion previously, the company said in a statement on Monday. Cash flow probably will be $1.2 billion higher than forecast at a midpoint of $8.4 billion.

Cheniere has benefited from booming overseas gas demand as European buyers seek replacements for supplies from Russia, which has restricted flows amid an increasingly bitter geopolitical standoff over its invasion of Ukraine.

Shares of Cheniere rose 3.1% at 5:07 p.m. in New York.

Cheniere, which has reached a final investment decision on its Corpus Christi Stage 3 Liquefaction Project in Texas, is now expecting to generate over $20 billion in cash through 2026, the company said.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Pakistan Court Extends Bail For Ex-PM Khan in Terror Complaint

    (Bloomberg) -- A Pakistan anti-terror court extended preemptive bail for former premier Imran Khan until Sept. 20 following a police complaint seeking action against him under the country’s terrorism law for a speech he made last month.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine Retakes Key TerritoryStocks on CPI Eve Close Out Best 4 Days Since June: Markets WrapRussia Strikes Power Plants, Vowing to Counter Ukraine’s

  • Dirty-Oil Hoarding for Winter Begins in Asia as Gas Woes Deepen

    (Bloomberg) -- Asia is stocking up on dirty fuel oil for winter power generation earlier than usual as a gas shortage sees environmental concerns take a back seat to making sure the lights remain on.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine Retakes Key TerritoryStocks on CPI Eve Close Out Best 4 Days Since June: Markets WrapRussia Strikes Power Plants, Vowing to Counter Ukraine’s AdvanceGoldman to Cut Several Hundred

  • Apple has ‘favorable’ iPhone 14 strategy in China, JPMorgan says

    While Apple Inc.'s decision to keep iPhone prices steady in the U.S. is notable, the company made a variety of pricing changes in international markets that could affect its business.

  • iOS 16 Is Here. The iPhone Update Brings a Screen Makeover, Message Editing and More.

    Apple finally lets you customize your lock screen with layouts, colors and fonts. Plus, new messaging tools improve everyday use.

  • Kohler Co. Elects Current President and Chief Executive Officer David Kohler as Chair and Chief Executive Officer

    KOHLER, Wis., September 12, 2022 /3BL Media/ - The Kohler Co. Board of Directors has elected President and Chief Executive Officer David Kohler to the additional role of Chair of the Board, followi...

  • Cummins Is an Attractive Value and Income Stock

    A look at why the company makes sense from a value and income perspective

  • Canada's largest natural gas producer expects 28% more cash flow in 2023

    Tourmaline has "best in class" access to premium natural gas sales hubs, according to a Scotiabank analyst.

  • London Metal Exchange Wrestles Over Opening on Queen’s Funeral

    (Bloomberg) -- The London Metal Exchange has been wrestling with the question of whether to open on the day of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, a debate that has angered many of its brokers after what has already been a tumultuous year for the bourse.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine Retakes Key TerritoryStocks on CPI Eve Close Out Best 4 Days Since June: Markets WrapRussia Strikes Power Plants, Vowing to C

  • 4 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Who doesn't love a great growth stock? It's this potential for explosive returns that leads many to include growth stocks in a balanced portfolio. When it comes to growth stocks worth owning and holding forever, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is near the top of my list.

  • Depleting Reserves Spell Risks for Emerging Asian Currencies

    (Bloomberg) -- Emerging Asian central banks have seen a sharp depletion in their foreign-exchange reserves, stoking concerns it may crimp market interventions to curb currency losses in the face of the mighty dollar.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine Retakes Key TerritoryStocks on CPI Eve Close Out Best 4 Days Since June: Markets WrapRussia Strikes Power Plants, Vowing to Counter Ukraine’s AdvanceGoldman to Cu

  • Chile launches plan to boost investment to address weakened economy

    Chile's government launched a plan on Monday to promote investment into 2023 that includes an array of tax breaks for the world's largest copper producing nation at a time when its economy is faltering. In a news conference alongside President Gabriel Boric, Finance Minister Mario Marcel said the package aims to boost investment by at least five percentage points during 2023. "This 'Invest in Chile' plan brings together management efforts, public resources and regulatory changes, all of which can be implemented quickly," Marcel said.

  • 15 Stocks Billionaire Investors Agree It's Smart To Buy Now

    Big investors are famous for breaking rank from the S&P 500 crowd. So when you see a few agreeing on a stock, it's worth paying attention.

  • Carlos Alcaraz is brilliant. But the Big One era isn’t upon us quite yet

    The teenager has the tools to rule men’s tennis. But he is wise to concentrate on the present after a spectacular US Open victory

  • Most Twitter shareholders vote in favor of sale to Musk-sources

    A majority of Twitter Inc's shareholders have voted in favor of the social media company's $44 billion sale to Elon Musk, people familiar with the tally said on Monday. The deadline for the shareholder vote on the deal is on Tuesday but enough investors had voted by Monday evening for the outcome to be certain, the sources said. The sources requested anonymity ahead of an official announcement.

  • Vanguard Gave Out Money This Year. Did You Miss Out?

    Investors with Vanguard mutual funds in their portfolios are in line to receive some extra cash later this month. The company announced Friday that extra distributions of capital gains and dividends will be paid to the shareholders of 34 different … Continue reading → The post Here's Who Will Get Additional Income From Vanguard This Month appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oracle Reports Sales That Meet Estimates, Touts Cerner Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Oracle Corp.’s quarterly sales jumped 18%, buoyed by the software maker’s transition to cloud computing and the acquisition of health records provider Cerner.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine Retakes Key TerritoryStocks on CPI Eve Close Out Best 4 Days Since June: Markets WrapRussia Strikes Power Plants, Vowing to Counter Ukraine’s AdvanceGoldman to Cut Several Hundred Jobs Starting This MonthS

  • Carlos Alcaraz, teenage trailbazer with eye on '30 Slams'

    Carlos Alcaraz's stunning triumph at the US Open marked another record-setting episode in a story predicted to end with "30 Grand Slam titles".

  • Warren Buffett Is Piling Into These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

    Warren Buffett's company Berkshire Hathaway has invested in some stocks this year trading at rock-bottom valuations.

  • Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says the stock market will surprise investors to the upside as cooling 'on the ground' inflation means the Fed won't hike rates to extremes

    "It seems like everyone that wants to be out of the market is out, and everyone that wants to be tactical is short," Jeremy Siegel said.

  • Jim Cramer Just Turned Bullish on These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer just turned bullish on. If you want to read about some stocks in the Cramer portfolio, go directly to Jim Cramer Just Turned Bullish on These 5 Stocks. There are few finance personalities on television that have garnered as much of a fan-following as […]